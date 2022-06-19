George Kittle Reacts to Jaquiski Tartt Leaving the 49ers

George Kittle has played in 67 total games with the San Francisco 49ers including 59 starts.

But he remembers “one of the craziest plays I’ve seen” in the first NFL game he ever played in. And that play involved his now former teammate Jaquiski Tartt.

Kittle also brought up that particular play as his way of saying goodbye to his teammate of five seasons.

The Play Kittle Recalled

The veteran 30-year-old safety, who had played his entire career with the 49ers, signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, June 17.

But for the All-Pro Kittle, who had played with Tartt since his own arrival to the league in 2017, he went down memory lane to post his reaction to Tartt’s departure — all the way to September 10, 2017.

Not only was that Kittle’s NFL debut after getting drafted out of Iowa in the fifth round, but he posted a photo memory from that 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was one that involved Tartt.

“First game of my career and one of the craziest plays I’ve seen! Will miss you brotha!” Kittle tweeted.

First game of my career and one of the craziest plays I’ve seen! Will miss you brotha! pic.twitter.com/3EXfAwu6n2 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) June 19, 2022

Despite losing by 20 to a Cam Newton-led Panthers team, Tartt provided one of the more highlight worthy plays that afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. Tartt closed quick on Ex-Panthers wideout Kelvin Benjamin, extended out his right arm and erased the touchdown opportunity by turning it into a takeaway.

That would end up becoming Tartt’s only pick that season. He went on to start in nine games and posted 55 tackles, 38 solo stops and three stops behind the line of scrimmage that season per Pro Football Reference.

Tartt now leaves the 49ers with 367 career tackles, 265 solo stops, 21 tackles for a loss, four sacks, four picks and 18 pass breakups. He also recovered two fumbles during the 2019 run to the NFC title with Kittle.

Tartt Reacts to Departure

While Kittle said his online goodbye to the safety, Tartt himself also posted his reaction to parting ways with the 49ers.

Tartt wound up sharing two tweets that thanked the 49ers Faithful and those who helped bring him into the league out of Football Championship Subdivision representative Samford.

“I want to thank the York family and everyone in the 49ers organization for all the love and memories in that building…It’s been a fun ride for seven years. I wish the organization nothing but the best moving forward!” Tartt tweeted first on Friday evening.

But then came a subsequent tweet — this one directed toward the 49ers Faithful.

“Lastly, I appreciate the faithful. I can’t forget about y’all!! You guys were a huge part of our success. See y’all on the other side…Signing out!!” Tartt tweeted.

Following his signing, the Eagles created this online graphic for Tartt.

Roster Move: Eagles have agreed to terms with S Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IMX8Nve9L5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 17, 2022

Tartt then posted three words accompanied with a hashtag and emojis that will surely energize his new fan base.

Unless they meet in the playoffs, Tartt won’t have his reunion with the 49ers this season. Per the website fbsschedules.com, the 49ers and Eagles are set to play against each other in 2023 at Philadelphia. But Tartt again is on a one-year deal and time will tell if he’ll resign with Philly following the conclusion of the 2022 season.