49ers GM John Lynch is ‘Fired Up’ Over Re-Signing Top CB

The 49ers are not going too far to sign free agents. On Monday, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the San Francisco 49ers and starting cornerback Jason Verrett have agreed to a one-year deal.

I'm told CB Jason Verrett is returning to SF on a 1-year deal, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2021

49ers’ general manager John Lynch confirmed the signing via Twitter as well, saying he was “fired up” to have Verrett back in San Francisco.

Fired up to have @Jfeeva_2 back w the squad! 🔥 Congratulations JV! — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) March 15, 2021

The deal is worth $5.5 million-plus incentives that could take it $6.5 million if he makes the Pro Bowl, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also said that Verrett had a multi-year offer on the table but decided to bet on himself again.

#49ers CB Jason Verrett had a multi-year offer on the table, but opted to bet on himself again. He shined when healthy. He gets a 1-year deal worth $5.5M that can be $6.5M if he makes the Pro Bowl. A solid deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

The Niners Now How Two Strong Starters at CB

Verrett appeared in 13 games last season, which happened to be the most he played in since 2015. The 29-year-old ended 2020 with two interceptions and seven pass breakups while also posting a career-high 60 tackles and earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Verrett originally came to the Niners in 2019 after spending five seasons with the Chargers under an injury plague. In a five-year span, Verrett played in just 25 games due to several injuries, including a torn Achilles tendon suffered. Verrett played just three snaps during his first season with the Niners before returning to his healthier form.

The 49ers also signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley over the weekend, who agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million. In two seasons, Moseley has started 17 games and played in 29 total, recording 98 combined tackles, 17 pass breakups, and two interceptions — one in each of the last two years.

With Moseley and Verrett lock into new deals, the Niners now have six cornerbacks under contract heading into the 2021 season, including Ken Webster, Adonis Alexander, Mark Fields II, and Tim Harris Jr.

49ers Are Taking Take Care of Their Top Free Agent Priorities

The Niners continued to take care of their top free-agent priorities on Sunday night by signing

Kyle Juszczyk to a 5-year deal worth $27 million bucks with $10 million guaranteed.

This move came just hours after Lynch tweeted, “I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some ‘Juice?'” “Juice” is a fan favorite and what his teammates call him in the locker room.

The 29-year-old fullback has become a crucial offensive weapon in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. In 2020, Juszczyk had 17 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns on top of 19 receptions for 202 yards and four scores.

Juszczyk originally signed a four-year deal worth $21 million with the 49ers ahead of the 2017 season. Since coming to the Bay Area, Juszczyk has accumulated 1,212 total yards and nine touchdowns. This move was big as the Niners saw more improvement in the NFL ranks offensively.

Verrett became the second of four priority free agents the Niners need to re-sign. They are also still working to lock in left tackle Trent Williams and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams.

