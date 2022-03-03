49ers GM Reveals the 1 Player They’ll ‘Make an Effort to Try & Keep’

March and April are the months with the heaviest workload for NFL general managers — including the man who is entering his sixth season at his GM post: John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers.

This is also, arguably, his most crucial offseason as the team prepares to deal with the following: Attempt to deal away the quarterback who took the team to two NFC title game spots in a span of three seasons, flash the big bucks to two prized draft picks from the 2019 draft class and lastly, decide which critical pieces to their 2021 NFC Championship game run are worth opening up the wallet and keeping.

And the Hall of Fame safety already has one 49er in mind that, as he put it, the team will “make an effort to try and keep” when talking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 2.

Free Agent is, Arguably, Biggest Signing Priority

The 49er Lynch revealed is considered a cornerstone of their offense and what they want to do with both the ground and air attack — in making the key blocks to help open both elements up.

Lynch told reporters that Laken Tomlinson is the 49er they want to keep in the Bay Area.

“Laken is the poster child of consistency and durability,” Lynch said via David Lombardi of The Athletic. “Laken really likes our culture and we like having him, so we’ll make an effort to try and keep him.”

Lynch Also Optimistic Another Key offensive Option Returns

Lynch and the 49ers’ brass want to maintain the Pro Bowler Tomlinson, who at 29 put together his best season to date in 2021 by becoming one of the top road clearers and a valuable quarterback bodyguard for the 49ers.

But the former Duke Blue Devil isn’t the only lineman Lynch and the 49ers will attempt to coax into returning.

There’s rumblings that center Alex Mack could finally decide to hang up the helmet, pads and cleats which would put a bow on a brilliant 13-year career that’s witnessed seven Pro Bowl appearances, three second team All-Pro nods and becoming a member of the All-Decade team for the 2010 period.

Lynch is optimistic the native of Santa Barbara, California and Cal grad will give it one more go.

“The good news is I think he really had a blast playing with our group,” Lynch said. “I believe he’s interested in coming back and we’re certainly very interested in him coming back. I think he added a lot to who we are. We were concerned about that, but the early returns are that he’s interested in returning.”

The general manager added “We can withstand keeping both (Mack and Tomlinson), absent of Laken’s market going completely crazy — which he’s made it tough as well. When you play at a high level and you’re out there all the time, there’s value to that.”

There’s also this offseason idea: Resigning versatile Daniel Brunskill, another free agent. But if he’s not back, Lynch is confident in incoming second-year pro and a man who took part in last year’s combine festivities Aaron Banks.

“There’s a narrative because Aaron didn’t play, that something was wrong with him. Quite the contrary,” Lynch said. “Aaron really grew, he really reshaped his body and we’re really excited about getting him out there and letting him compete. This is a huge offseason for him.”