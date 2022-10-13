49ers Get Good News On Jimmie Ward’s Status

San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward has played as many snaps in 2022 with a broken hand as without one. The team’s stalwart free safety and second-time team captain, who missed the first four weeks of the year due to a hamstring that landed him on IR, Ward broke his hand on the opening kickoff of the Niners’ Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers and lasted one more snap before he was out of the game for good.

With many fearing for the worst, Kyle Shanahan told fans and reporters alike that Ward would undergo further testing and most likely surgery over the forthcoming days, and the team would go from there in terms of evaluating his future plans.

On Wednesday, Shanahan gave an update on Ward’s Status during his media availability session following the Northern Illinois product’s surgery, and the prognosis provided a sliver of hope about his future, as transcribed by 49ers Webzone.

“Jimmie Ward had his surgery,” Shanahan said. “They have a cast put on it. He should have a chance to play with it in a few weeks, but we won’t know anything until they re-evaluate that in about 10 days, see how it is with the cast.”

While it doesn’t take 10 days to heal a broken hand, and that stretch of time will at least keep Ward out of action for Weeks 5 and 6, the prospect of getting the fiery former first-round pick back on the field, even in a cast, is a welcomed addition for subpackage play, especially with Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson also available.

Tashaun Gipson Can Hold It Down For The San Francisco 49ers

When his contract expired with the Chicago Bears in March, Gipson’s phone wasn’t exactly ringing off the hook with teams looking to bring him into camp. Gipson’s agent certainly played the game for his client, keeping his name fresh in the minds of safety-needy teams, but a tangible opportunity didn’t present itself until August 22nd, when he signed a contract with the 49ers with the express acceptance that he would end up on the practice squad when he was released eight days later on the 30th.

With Ward on IR, Gipson was immediately thrust into action for the Niners in Week 1 despite having less than a month of experience in Demeco Ryans’ scheme. Despite this inexperience, Gipson played all but two snaps for the Niners’ defense through the first five weeks of the season, and his play was lauded by many for his efforts, including Pro Football Focus, who ranks second among 86 qualifying safeties.

If Ward is unable to play or has to play a limited role until his hand is fully healed, the Niners’ defense shouldn’t miss a beat, as they’ve been relying on Gipson in the role all season so far.

Clay Matthews Disdained Playing With A Club On His Hand

If Ward does return with a club on his hand, he will be able to play, but his experience may not be particularly pleasant, as Clay Matthews learned with the Green Bay Packers in 2013.

It does (stink),” Matthews said. “But I’ll do the best I can with it, and we’ll see what that means come Sunday.