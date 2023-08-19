49ers Release Promising RB, Sign Ex-Packers Defender in New Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers made a series of key roster moves on August 19 just before their second preseason game against the Denver Broncos. The NFC West franchise has been active in the free agency market over the past few weeks, but their latest moves come as somewhat of a surprise.

The 49ers announced that they are placing defensive tackle Taco Charlton on the injured reserve, releasing running back Khalan Laborn and signing two defenders.

“The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed DL La’Darius Hamilton and DL Tomasi Laulile (tow-MAH-see, lauw-LEE-lay) to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Taco Charlton on the Injured Reserve List and waived RB Khalan Laborn,” the team’s site reads.

Part of the reason the moves are surprising is that Charlton has had an encouraging start to training camp, and Laborn was also promising and thought to be a practice squad lock, as 49ers Webzone analyst Rohan Chakravarthi pointed out.

“#49ers cutting Khalan Laborn is surprising,” Chakravarthi said. “Appeared like a prime practice squad candidate. Perhaps they wanted him to get a shot at a 53 elsewhere? Or, they prefer UDFA RB Ronald Awatt instead.”

Newest 49ers Defenders

Starting with Hamilton, San Francisco is welcoming in an edge-focused defender who has the ability to shift inward. A product from North Texas, Hamilton entered the league as an UDFA with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL draft cycle.

After spending the following season on the Cowboys’ practice squad, he then did the same with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the early part of the 2021 season. After developing away from regular season play, Hamilton made his first NFL appearance during the 2021 campaign with the Green Bay Packers.

Over the past two seasons in Green Bay, Hamilton has appeared nine times and has made four total tackles according to PFR. He is still clearly looking for his next opportunity, and Charlton missing the 2023 season could be that.

Meanwhile, Laulile is a familiar face who was on San Francisco’s roster for a brief time in 2022. The BYU alum first entered the league in 2018, but has spent nearly all of his time in the NFL on practice squads.

The 28-year-old played for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers during the league’s 2022 season, making 10 appearances and registering 21 tackles and a half-sack.

Laborn Faced Uphill Battle for 53-man Roster

In terms of teams with available roster spots for RBs, Laborn faced a difficult challenge with the 49ers. San Francisco signed the rookie RB as an UDFA, but boasts the likes of Christian McCaffery, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason. Battling for the last job in that group wasn’t going to be easy.

However, Laborn has exceptional pedigree. He took the Sun Belt by storm with Marshall in 2022, lighting up the conference as a transfer with 1513 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns for the Thundering Herd according to the university’s athletic site.

Further, Laborn was a five-star recruit in the 2017 class and first went to Florida State to develop at the next level. Things did not work out, eventually leading Laborn to Marshall where he became one of the Sun Belt’s premier players in the 2022 season.