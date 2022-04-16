Heavy on 49ers Mock Draft 1.0: ‘Deebo-Like’ Weapon Included

Two weeks from now, the San Francisco 49ers will add nine new members to the roster.
We’ll finally see if the ‘Niners do indeed start with edge rush help for Nick Bosa, draft some cornerback help opposite of newcomer Charvarius Ward or — give the offense another Deebo Samuel type.
But we’re going to do something different here: We’re making the picks.
Much like what was done with this mock draft on Heavy, we’re basing this mock by more than positional needs. We’re plugging guys we’ve seen on Saturdays or in the film room who look like a prime fit for what the 49ers do. Here’s who we’re projecting to the NFC runner-ups.
Round 2, No. 61: Dylan Parham, Interior Offensive Line, Memphis
At some point, the 49ers will need to replace the aging Alex Mack (general manager John Lynch said three weeks ago Mack is returning via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area). They also need to figure out who will replace Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson (Aaron Banks is one candidate).
Why not go for the 2-for-1 special by getting a guy who not only thrived at both spots, but is one of the fastest interior offensive lineman prospects ever and has already cleared lanes for future NFL running backs at Memphis? Though undersized at under 290-pounds, Parham dominated in a zone read scheme and took on highly-touted NFL prospects in Houston’s Logan Hall and Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders — the latter he blew up off the line. He looks like a prime fit for the run-heavy 49ers.
Round 3, No. 93: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State
Here’s the “Deebo-like” weapon.
Shakir told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that Samuel has helped influence his game as someone who does more than run routes. The Boise State star was among the wideouts who ran below 4.4 in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Lance Zierlein of nfl.com called him “a coach’s dream, combining competitive nature, exciting versatility and elite character on and off the field.” Just imagine him, Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all on the same field. The fire emoji gets inserted.
Round 3, No. 105: Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland
He could be the eventual successor to Jimmie Ward.
The physical Cross was mentioned by ESPN’s Todd McShay as going as high at No. 61. But we believe this physical centerfielder has third round value and will be a strong get at this spot.
Round 4, No. 134: Josh Jobe, Cornerback, Alabama
Here’s where the 49ers can address the cornerback spot — with a past national champion.
Jobe is falling after a rather disappointing final season in Tuscaloosa. Bleacher Report even has him as a fourth round talent. But he’s got an excellent build at approximately 6-feet and 185-pounds and, in typical ‘Bama fashion, is a route disruptor who gets physical with his hands, making him a perfect complimentary CB with Ambry Thomas and Ward.
Round 5, No. 172: DeAngelo Malone, Edge Rusher, Western Kentucky
With Kemoko Turay now on board, that led to our belief edge is no longer the first need on April 29. But it’ll still be considered a need.
And though undersized at 240 pounds, we have seen players of Malone’s frame thrive with the 49ers (see Arden Key). With his edge speed and big hands, he’s a perfect situational rusher at this spot.
Round 6, No. 187: Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama
Yes, one year ago the 49ers discovered a rare late find in leading rusher Elijah Mitchell, plus drafted Trey Sermon in the third round. But backfield depth is still a need.
With Raheem Mostert and Trenton Cannon off to Miami and Tennessee, respectively, the ‘Niners can add more muscle through a back who met with the ‘Niners on Wednesday, April 13. Though Robinson lacks the breakaway speed of predecessors Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs, he brings that same punishing nature we’ve seen from past Crimson Tide backs.
Round 6, No. 220: Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia
Sure, taking Trey McBride and pairing him with George Kittle looks fun and all. But even in a less-than-spectacular tight end class, McBride could still go higher than 61st overall.
Woods has seen a steady rise this offseason: Cracking Pro Football Network’s Top 10 and running a 40 time of 4.61 while carrying a towering 6-foot-7, 259-pound frame. But his lone season at Charlottesville was his first that showcased his wideout ability as he was primarily used for blocking purposes at Oklahoma State. He went from a combined 31 catches in three seasons in Stillwater per Sports Reference to 44 his final college season. Because he’s still considered a raw receiver but more of a blocker, he’s a solid fit here in the sixth round.
Round 6, No. 221: Thomas Booker, Interior Defensive Line, Stanford
It’s a loaded defensive line unit — especially with Turay now on board, plus Kerry Hyder and Hassan Ridgeway in S.F.
But of the three, the latter fills more of a need at the nose tackle spot D.J. Jones vacates. The 49ers could still use a potential three-technique fit inside. While he didn’t put up the best sack numbers in nearby Palo Alto, Booker is quick off the snap with his 4.94 40-yard dash time. There are those who believe Booker could move up too.
Round 7, No. 262: Jake Camarda, Punter, Georgia
It ends with a punter.
While the 49ers seem content on Mitch Wishnowsky, he’s still an unrestricted free agent after 2022. Camarda can add depth over here.
