Heavy on 49ers Mock Draft 1.0: ‘Deebo-Like’ Weapon Included

Two weeks from now, the San Francisco 49ers will add nine new members to the roster.

We’ll finally see if the ‘Niners do indeed start with edge rush help for Nick Bosa, draft some cornerback help opposite of newcomer Charvarius Ward or — give the offense another Deebo Samuel type.

But we’re going to do something different here: We’re making the picks.

Much like what was done with this mock draft on Heavy, we’re basing this mock by more than positional needs. We’re plugging guys we’ve seen on Saturdays or in the film room who look like a prime fit for what the 49ers do. Here’s who we’re projecting to the NFC runner-ups.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Round 2, No. 61: Dylan Parham, Interior Offensive Line, Memphis

At some point, the 49ers will need to replace the aging Alex Mack (general manager John Lynch said three weeks ago Mack is returning via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area). They also need to figure out who will replace Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson (Aaron Banks is one candidate).

Why not go for the 2-for-1 special by getting a guy who not only thrived at both spots, but is one of the fastest interior offensive lineman prospects ever and has already cleared lanes for future NFL running backs at Memphis? Though undersized at under 290-pounds, Parham dominated in a zone read scheme and took on highly-touted NFL prospects in Houston’s Logan Hall and Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders — the latter he blew up off the line. He looks like a prime fit for the run-heavy 49ers.

This is legitimately the best block I've seen all day, and I've been watching two bowl games. Dylan Parham I wanted to see you at center and this reach block makes it worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/84WzlKGt5I — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 2, 2022

Round 3, No. 93: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State

Here’s the “Deebo-like” weapon.

Shakir told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that Samuel has helped influence his game as someone who does more than run routes. The Boise State star was among the wideouts who ran below 4.4 in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Lance Zierlein of nfl.com called him “a coach’s dream, combining competitive nature, exciting versatility and elite character on and off the field.” Just imagine him, Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all on the same field. The fire emoji gets inserted.





Play



Khalil Shakir 2021 Full Season Highlights | Boise State WR | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect One of the most exciting players in the country 2021 Stats: 77 Rec, 1117 yds, 7 TD 2022-01-25T19:24:03Z

Round 3, No. 105: Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland

He could be the eventual successor to Jimmie Ward.

The physical Cross was mentioned by ESPN’s Todd McShay as going as high at No. 61. But we believe this physical centerfielder has third round value and will be a strong get at this spot.





Play



Highlights: Maryland Defensive Back Nick Cross| Big Ten Football in the 2022 NFL Draft A look back at some of the top plays from the collegiate career of Maryland DB Nick Cross. #MarylandTerrapins #NCAAFootball #NFLDraft SUBSCRIBE to Big Ten Network on YouTube for the latest highlights and videos: btn.com/youtubesubscribe More from Big Ten football/basketball/other sports: btn.com Watch live games and the Big Ten Network wherever you go and whenever… 2022-02-16T03:00:23Z

Round 4, No. 134: Josh Jobe, Cornerback, Alabama

Here’s where the 49ers can address the cornerback spot — with a past national champion.

Jobe is falling after a rather disappointing final season in Tuscaloosa. Bleacher Report even has him as a fourth round talent. But he’s got an excellent build at approximately 6-feet and 185-pounds and, in typical ‘Bama fashion, is a route disruptor who gets physical with his hands, making him a perfect complimentary CB with Ambry Thomas and Ward.





Play



Alabama CB Josh Jobe 2020 Highlights 🐘 ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama CB Josh Jobe Junior 6’1 192 lbs Alabama has produced NFL cornerbacks consistently over the last few years like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Surtain II & Marlon Humphrey. CB Josh Jobe is expected to… 2021-06-15T23:00:00Z

Round 5, No. 172: DeAngelo Malone, Edge Rusher, Western Kentucky

With Kemoko Turay now on board, that led to our belief edge is no longer the first need on April 29. But it’ll still be considered a need.

And though undersized at 240 pounds, we have seen players of Malone’s frame thrive with the 49ers (see Arden Key). With his edge speed and big hands, he’s a perfect situational rusher at this spot.





Play



Western Kentucky OLB DeAngelo Malone Highlights | 2022 NFL Draft | KCSN Profiles Click for the KC Sports Network draft guide – draftguide.gumroad.com/l/kcsn22 If you like this content and you want more highlights – hit the LIKE button and SUBSCRIBE! *** Subscribe to the KC Sports Network Substack for film reviews, exclusive podcasts, KC Draft guide, discounts and access, giveaways, merch drops and more at kcsn.substack.com/subscribe — You… 2022-02-24T08:00:13Z

Round 6, No. 187: Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama

Yes, one year ago the 49ers discovered a rare late find in leading rusher Elijah Mitchell, plus drafted Trey Sermon in the third round. But backfield depth is still a need.

With Raheem Mostert and Trenton Cannon off to Miami and Tennessee, respectively, the ‘Niners can add more muscle through a back who met with the ‘Niners on Wednesday, April 13. Though Robinson lacks the breakaway speed of predecessors Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs, he brings that same punishing nature we’ve seen from past Crimson Tide backs.





Play



Brian Robinson || Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back || 2021 Senior Highlights Brian Robinson 2021 Senior season highlights. 223 Rushes, 1,071 Rushing Yards, 14 Rushing Touchdowns, 31 Receptions, 268 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving Touchdowns. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video also do not have any intention of copying, stealing, or any… 2021-12-11T02:19:44Z

Round 6, No. 220: Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia

Sure, taking Trey McBride and pairing him with George Kittle looks fun and all. But even in a less-than-spectacular tight end class, McBride could still go higher than 61st overall.

Woods has seen a steady rise this offseason: Cracking Pro Football Network’s Top 10 and running a 40 time of 4.61 while carrying a towering 6-foot-7, 259-pound frame. But his lone season at Charlottesville was his first that showcased his wideout ability as he was primarily used for blocking purposes at Oklahoma State. He went from a combined 31 catches in three seasons in Stillwater per Sports Reference to 44 his final college season. Because he’s still considered a raw receiver but more of a blocker, he’s a solid fit here in the sixth round.





Play



Jelani Woods 2021 Regular Season Highlights | Virginia TE Jelani Woods transferred to Virginia from Oklahoma State before the 2021 season, and he made a big impact on the Cavaliers in his first year. Woods was First-Team All-ACC and led all tight ends in the conference with 598 receiving yards. He finished the year with 44 catches, eight of which went for a touchdown.… 2022-01-19T16:12:54Z

Round 6, No. 221: Thomas Booker, Interior Defensive Line, Stanford

It’s a loaded defensive line unit — especially with Turay now on board, plus Kerry Hyder and Hassan Ridgeway in S.F.

But of the three, the latter fills more of a need at the nose tackle spot D.J. Jones vacates. The 49ers could still use a potential three-technique fit inside. While he didn’t put up the best sack numbers in nearby Palo Alto, Booker is quick off the snap with his 4.94 40-yard dash time. There are those who believe Booker could move up too.

After a dominant #ShrineBowl week, know more than a few teams went back to watch #Stanford's Thomas Booker's film. One of the busiest DL in the draft during the "30 visit" circuit. Expecting to hear his name called on Day 2. Truly versatile DT/DE for every NFL scheme. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jVcogKcmhk — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 15, 2022

Round 7, No. 262: Jake Camarda, Punter, Georgia

It ends with a punter.

While the 49ers seem content on Mitch Wishnowsky, he’s still an unrestricted free agent after 2022. Camarda can add depth over here.