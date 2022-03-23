Huge Tyreek Hill Trade ‘Sets the Stage’ for 49ers’ Samuel: Insider

Former San Francisco 49ers assistant Mike McDaniel has a “cheetah” to add to his playbook now.

His new team the Miami Dolphins just caused the biggest splash of Wednesday, March 23: Acquiring Super Bowl winner and three-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the trade became official at 9:34 a.m. PT.

“Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: A 2022 first round pick (No. 29), a second round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick, as well as fourth and sixth round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted.

If McDaniel, who was Kyle Shanahan’s longtime assistant since the head coach’s arrival to S.F, ever needed his own Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in his Dolphins’ receiving room, McDaniel officially has that with Jaylen Waddle and the newly added Hill.

But Hill’s trade also impacts Samuel and the 49ers, per one insider.

How Hill Deal ‘Sets the Stage’

Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, the Hill deal has a direct impact on Samuel’s future with the 49ers.

“OK, Tyreek Hill to Miami — now we need those contract details. Because this is all sets the stage for Deebo Samuel’s potential new deal with the 49ers,” Lombardi tweeted.

There’s been constant chatter of a new, restructured deal for Samuel — with the talks starting to gain traction following the 49ers’ NFC title game loss to the Los Angeles Rams by general manager John Lynch. Edge rusher Nick Bosa was another name attached to the future extension talks.

“Just to get it out of the way, with he (Samuel) and Nick, we fully understand these guys are pillars of what we’re trying to do here,” Lynch told reporters back on February 1. “We’ve been blessed that we’ve been aggressive because we’ve had a lot of players that we believe are some of the best in the league at what they do, and these guys are no different.”

Hill’s newest deal puts him in the $120 million range.

Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦@DrewJRosenhaus⁩. pic.twitter.com/rkSWmAOOMt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Lombardi adds that Hill becomes the richest non-quarterback via his average per year salary:

Tyreek Hill becomes the first non-QB to reach $30m APY with his 4 year, $120 million deal. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 23, 2022

Lombardi included how one of the draft picks involved in Hill’s trade was a previous draft pick the 49ers held.

Part of that massive draft pick haul going to Kansas City: The first-round pick that initially belonged to the 49ers. They traded it to Miami in the 2021 trade up to #3, and now the Dolphins have traded it again https://t.co/1ysUsrmdMC — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 23, 2022

But again, the move to send the “cheetah” to South Beach brings the 49ers and Samuel into the fold.

Will Reset Occur?

Lombardi has reason to believe that the free agency market for receivers will get a reset.

“With the Tyreek Hill $30m APY blockbuster news, the WR market reset two times in one week with Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) and A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans) — all of whom share the same agent — in line for extensions,” Lombardi tweeted.

With the Tyreek Hill $30m APY blockbuster news, the WR market reset 2x in one week with Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and AJ Brown — all of whom share the same agent — in line for extensions https://t.co/zthahNOQXV — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 23, 2022

Hill’s deal also surpasses what the Las Vegas Raiders gave Davante Adams after their aggressive trade to nab the All-Pro Green Bay Packers wideout: Five years, $140 million and $28 million annually.

For Samuel to become the richest receiver in the league next season, he’ll have to hit the $30.1 million average per year mark or higher. Considering the state of the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo still yet to be traded plus the $42 million given to prized free agent pickup and former Hill teammate Charvarius Ward, things will look difficult there for the ‘Niners. Here’s what Chase Senior of Chat Sports predicts for Samuel: