49ers Hosted 3-Time National Champion for Potential QB Depth

Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injury has kept the spotlight on the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation. Only now the focus isn’t on who’s starting, not with Jimmy Garoppolo back in the lineup.

Instead, all eyes are on the strength in depth behind Jimmy G. At the moment, only rookie Brock Purdy, the last player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, is on the depth chart as next man up at football’s most important position.

Naturally, the Niners are already casting a wide net looking for some quarterback help. Their efforts included hosting a workout for a former three-time national champion at the collegiate level.

Ex-National Champ Among 4 QBs to Visit 49ers

AJ McCarron remains on the free-agent market, but that could change after he met with the 49ers on Tuesday, September 20, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

The #49ers worked out QBs Kurt Benkert, AJ McCarron, Garrett Gilbert and Kevin Hogan today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

McCarron has struggled to make the grade in the pros since being drafted in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014. He started just three games for the Bengals, all during his second season, and has since had stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

The 32-year-old last started a game for the Texans in 2019. His career statistics of 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions are modest, but McCarron has a strong pedigree as a winner.

He lifted three national titles with Alabama. McCarron was the starter when the Crimson Tide beat LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame in championship games.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, McCarron was generally noted for being efficient with the ball and his willingness to lean on the running game. Both of those are suited to the offense head coach Kyle Shanahan calls for the 49ers.

McCarron’s NFL journey has been an erratic one, but he’s still a more proven commodity than Purdy, despite Shanahan’s confidence in the latter.

Update: Garafolo subsequently reported the 49ers signed Kurt Benkert.

Shanahan Confident in Purdy

Whether it’s bullish defiance or genuine optimism, Shanahan hasn’t been shy about expressing his confidence in this year’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ The coach said he feels “great” about Purdy, while also acknowledging the limited options for finding another capable signal-caller, per 95.7 The Game:

Kyle Shanahan is confident Brock Purdy can lead the 49ers if needed: "Yeah that’s why we chose him as our No. 2 going into the year. I feel great about Brock regardless. There’s not just like a store where you go get quarterbacks." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 19, 2022

Purdy, a standout at Iowa State, also earned further praise from his coach for how decisive he is on the field:

Brock Purdy has impressed Kyle Shanahan: "The lack of hesitation he plays with. … He played like a guy who played four years in college and started." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 19, 2022

One other attribute of Purdy’s game might also appeal to Shanahan. Purdy amassed 1,177 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground during four seasons with the Cyclones.

Shanahan has often liked to make mobile quarterbacks part of his team’s running game, although the strategy has come in for criticism after Lance was injured against the Seattle Seahawks. Even without the designed runs by a QB, the Shanahan offense features moving pockets and rollout passes, areas where Purdy could be an asset.

Despite his words to the contrary, the fact the Niners are kicking tyres on other quarterbacks is a clear sign Shanahan is less than comfortable with just Purdy. There aren’t many common themes between the auditioned passers, with Benkert having spent time with the Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

Kevin Hogan and Garrett Gilbert have one thing in common, namely brief careers with Washington. Gilbert, who also had a stint with the New England Patriots, started for Washington against the Philadelphia Eagles last season and completed 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards in a losing effort.

Quarterback depth will remain a pressing concern for Shanahan when he remembers Garoppolo’s own lengthy injury history. Injuries have put him on the shelf for 34 games and denied him the chance to complete a full season since joining the 49ers in 2017.

It makes sense for the Niners to add more insurance at a key position, and McCarron is the most intriguing name among the list of quarterbacks they welcomed for visits.