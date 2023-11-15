Former 49ers Fan-Favorite Back in Free Agency After Texans Release

The San Francisco 49ers have seen quite a bit of roster overlap with the Houston Texans, but now one of their departures is a free agent again. Unfortunately for corner Jason Verrett, his stay in Houston was brief and without much of an impact.

On November 15, the Texans announced that they were releasing Verrett from their practice squad. The move was not made with a corresponding addition.

“The Houston Texans have released the following player from the practice squad: Jason Verrett,” the Texans’ website reads.

Houston initially signed the former 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers corner back on October 11. However, the team never called upon him to play and left him on the practice squad for the entire month and change he was with the Texans.

Now, Verrett is again searching for a new team after spending the previous four seasons with the 49ers. Injuries have plagued his career, but he was still an impressive player when he was able to get on the field for San Francisco.

But at 32 years old, Verrett is running out of time. Considering that San Francisco’s secondary has rebounded with the 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, his next opportunity probably won’t be a return to the 49ers.

Verrett’s NFL Journey

As a first round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, big things were expected out of Verrett by the San Diego Chargers. But the aforementioned injury issues began early, and he only played six games as a rookie.

But as Pro Football Reference states, his stats are still impressive from his brief debut. Four passes defended and an interception in six games is a good return. That translated the next season, when he nabbed 3 INTs and swatted 12 passes in 14 games.

But for the next four years, Verrett would play just six games due to three major injuries. An ACL tear, a torn Achilles and an ankle issue in his first 49ers season kept him sidelined during his prime seasons.

But the 49ers did not lose faith. They brought him back in 2020, and it paid dividends. Verrett played 13 games, making two interceptions and seven passes defended. But in 2022, he tore his Achilles again after already starting the season on injured reserve. That marked the end of his time in San Francisco.

49ers Working Out QB

Speaking of roster moves, the 49ers could be making one themselves soon. San Francisco worked out former New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals QB Chris Streveler on November 14, first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Free agent quarterback Chris Streveler is working out for the #49ers today, per source,” Fowler posted on X.

It may seem surprising that the 49ers want to sign a quarterback considering they have QBs Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, but Heavy’s Sean Deveney points out that head coach Kyle Shanahan likely wants to have Streveler or another QB in order for scouting and practice.

Streveler has made nine NFL appearances in his career, with just one start coming for the Jets last season. Across all appearances, he has completed 27 of 40 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception.