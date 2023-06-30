49ers Insider Zeroes in on Where Sam Darnold Must Show Improvement

Sam Darnold has generated quite the buzz, and concern, for fans of the San Francisco 49ers.

Will the 49ers get the quarterback who rose to the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft and deliver the uncanny throws that got him to be selected that high if thrown in? Or will S.F. witness him become injury riddled as he unfortunately has been during his NFL career?

For one 49ers insider, it’s not injuries that counts as concerning for Darnold. By zeroing in on three areas he must improve on, Santa Rosa Press Democrat 49ers reporter Jack Hammer revealed on Thursday, June 29 one critical area where the former USC Trojan must show improvement on — his ability to process information.

Insider Explains Why Area is Important for Darnold

Hammer insists that he’s not taking any shots at Darnold’s brain cells. However, he has noticed Darnold has had lapses on the field in getting a play call in.

“A quarterback’s ability to process information on the field has nothing to do with their intelligence. Instead, processing is often used to describe the ability of the quarterback to react quickly during a play. For Sam Darnold, the inability to process quickly is a big reason why he’s struggled with the turnovers and low completion percentages,” Hammer explained.

In looking closely at Darnold’s career stats per Pro Football Reference, Darnold has only delivered one season with a completion percentage above 60%: in 2019 while with the New York Jets and in his second season in the league. That was also the season he threw his most touchdown passes at 19 while starting in 13 games.

But since then, Darnold hasn’t surpassed the 60% mark as his next three seasons saw percentages stay between 58 to 59%. Furthermore, in two of his last three seasons, Darnold has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns while also losing six fumbles in his two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

“Darnold must show improvement, and San Francisco is betting they have the pieces necessary to make it happen,” Hammer wrote.

Belief is There That System Will Benefit Darnold if Called Upon

Darnold was obviously met with underwhelming results with the Jets and Panthers and has looked nothing like the top three quarterback he was labeled. However, he’s walking into a more stout lineup of skill position guys in the Bay Area.

That and the play-calling of his new head coach can spark Darnold’s career if he’s thrown into the mix.

“The ability of Kyle Shanahan to scheme receivers open is well known. Combine that with the most talented offense he’s ever played with and Darnold has everything he needs to find success,” Hammer said.

Darnold, though, is still facing the possibility of being no better than the No. 3 quarterback as the highly-anticipated heated competition between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance will take center stage once the Niners reconvene for training camp during the week of July 24. On top of that, the 49ers are Darnold’s third different NFL franchise he’s played on in his six seasons in the league…with Hammer thinking this could be his final chance of staying on in the NFL.

“If he can’t turn it around in San Francisco, it’s unlikely to ever happen for Darnold,” Hammer said.