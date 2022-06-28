Insider Reveals How Blockbuster $71 Million Deal Impacts Deebo Samuel

Another member of the deep class of wide receivers from the 2019 NFL Draft class is a rich man — $71 million richer.

And now, Terry McLaurin and his blockbuster $71 million deal he signed on Tuesday, June 28 brings about this question regarding the San Francisco 49ers: When will Deebo Samuel finally get his mega deal?

One more question: With what the Washington Commanders star just signed on, does this offset Samuel’s market?

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. pic.twitter.com/9O6nxXzNXd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

One insider who covers the 49ers took his dive into what kind of scenario the 49ers and Samuel are now facing now that McLaurin has joined the likes of A.J. Brown and Hunter Renfrow as receivers who have made their money with their new deals from the ’19 class.

What Insider Revealed

David Lombardi of The Athletic immediately took to Twitter the moment ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the latest mega deal in what’s been a record-setting wide receiver market during this offseason.

McLaurin, who has become his own perennial go-to target for his team, is now set to earn up to $23.6 million annually now that he signed a three-year extension. The former Ohio State Buckeye helped set himself up with a hefty payday after establishing himself as a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver the past two seasons.

But with McLaurin now earning a figure north of $23 million, what does this mean for the 49ers and Samuel? Lombardi still has the belief that the All-Pro “wide back” is worth up to $25 million per year.

“Given initial numbers of the Terry McLaurin deal, the presumed fair price for a Deebo Samuel extension — somewhere slightly north of $25m APY (average per year) — seems unchanged. Guarantees remain the primary mystery and likely the main sticking point in negotiations,” Lombardi tweeted.

Lombardi had to also address a frustrated 49ers fan who shared how “the 49ers keep digging a hole for themselves” now that the latest WR deal didn’t involve the ‘Niners. The insider, however, believes that waiting could have it’s benefit on the 49ers’ side.

“If anything, waiting will actually save the 49ers a bit of money. The WR market was way overheated earlier this offseason and it’s shown signs of cooling off,” Lombardi explained.

What Another Insider/Columnist Said About Samuel’s Pending Future Deal

Lombardi wasn’t the only one who reacted with a 49ers angle toward the McLaurin deal.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area also gave her insight into the matter, saying on Tuesday afternoon that the Commanders’ star wideout’s deal “is another indicator of what Samuel could demand from the 49ers.”

Chan also wrote “the Ohio State product could offer the best comparison for Samuel of all the receiver contracts signed through the 2022 offseason.”

Has McLaurin’s production, though, been comparable to Samuel? Chan wrote:

“McLaurin has appeared in 46 regular-season games, catching 222 of his 357 targets for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. These numbers are a bit more than his 49ers counterpart, but his 13.9 yards per reception is lower. The Washington receiver has also only carried the ball three times for 42 yards. “Over the same period of time, Samuel has appeared in 38 regular-season games, catching 167 of his 246 targets for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns. The San Francisco receiver’s 15.6 yards per reception and 81 carries for 550 yards and 11 scores on the ground greatly exceed what McLaurin has recorded in his three seasons in the NFC East.”

Chan drew the conclusion that what Samuel has accomplished during the postseason gives him the edge over McLaurin when it comes to financial value and impact. But for Samuel and the 49ers to come up with a deal that blows every deal out the water, here’s what the 49ers would have to top market wise per ESPN insider Field Yates: