Iowa State Legend Gives Props To The 49ers’ New Starting QB

After beginning his career as “Mr. Irrelevant,” the nickname given to the final player selected in the NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has become incredibly relevant to the San Francisco 49ers and their playoff aspirations. If Purdy can run with this opportunity and execute Kyle Shanahan’s offense to an appropriate degree, the Niners may still be able to ride their defense to the playoffs. And if they can’t? Well, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, only 10 backup quarterbacks have started a Super Bowl, and none won the big one after starting the season off as QB3, so expectations shouldn’t be too excessive.

Is Purdy up for the task? Can he make even more history in his already history-making rookie season, as no Mr. Irrelevant had ever completed a pass before, let alone started a game before? Former Iowa State QB Sage Rosenfels certainly likes what he’s seen from the Iowa State product, as he told Heavy NFL Insider Matt Lombardo.

“He’s extremely accurate on short to mid-range throws. He’s gutsy and can create off-schedule plays. Very quick release and is used to throwing under pressure.”

Can Purdy play into his strengths and produce big enough numbers to keep the 49ers in first place in the NFC West? Only time will tell, but after spending months practicing against one of the top defenses in the NFL, Purdy is certainly more prepared than most.

Fred Warner Provides Interesting Perspective On His New QB

According to Sportsnaut, the San Francisco 49ers have the best defense in the NFL, with a dominant pass rush, a savvy back seven, and a pension for holding opposing teams scoreless in the second half of games. In Fred Warner‘s opinion, Purdy’s experience playing against the 49ers’ defense has made him perfectly prepared to face opposing defenses, as he detailed to Michael David Smith of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

“He’s done a great job of getting us ready every week,” Warner said. “He’s played against the best defense in the league for the last 13 weeks. He’s gonna be just fine.”

“I have the most respect and confidence in him because I see him every single day on the scout team. The way he comes out and prepares and competes, the confidence he has, the swag he has, I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Purdy.”

After spending months getting Demeco Ryans’ defense prepared for opposing offensive schemes in practice, it must be nice for Purdy to actually run Shanahan’s offense and get a break from facing off against Warner and company.

Brock Purdy Was The San Francisco 49ers’ Player of the Game

Making his weekly appearance on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes shows, Shanahan was asked about how Purdy performed in his first extended action of the season and gave the rookie signal-caller an incredible compliment, as transcribed by 49ers Webzone.

“He just went in there and played,” Shanahan said. “They were coming after him too. It was as aggressive of a game to throw him in at that time than any one we’ve had this year. And he had to come in and give all the answers, and he did.”

“He hung in there, took some big hits, made some big-time throws, wasn’t scared to pull the trigger, ran around, made a couple of off-schedule plays, and I was really impressed with him. When it was all said and done on offense, I think he was probably the player of the game.”

With a full week to prepare and his first professional start just over the horizon, all eyes will be on Purdy in Week 14. If he can build on his performance against the Miami Dolphins, that could be a very good thing.