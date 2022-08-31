Undrafted 49ers Rookie Standout Is Remaining With the Team on Practice Squad

What a difference a day makes.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, undrafted rookie guard Jason Poe was cut from the San Francisco 49ers’ 53-man roster. But today, it was announced that the Mercer product is one of 17 players on their practice squad, making a lot of fans happy.

“Re’Poed”

Poe announced the news himself via Twitter after the move was made, which drew a cornucopia of well-wishes from fans.

“Re’Poed,” the 24-year-old tweeted. “God’s plan.”

“So glad you are back with the team,” one fan said. “Can’t wait until you get on the 53. It won’t be long.”

“So excited to see you got to stay with the Niners family!” another person tweeted. “Can’t wait for you to make an impact (during) the season!”

“You know we all wanted you back!” someone exclaimed. “Pumped up!”

“Yes!” one fan commented. “Congrats on being back! Niners are much better with you on the team. I was worried all day.”

“We Faithfull knew it was gonna happen,” someone said. “We know talent when we see it…”

“He Plays Like His Hair’s on Fire”

Yesterday’s news regarding Poe not making the cut was a shock to those who saw him as an obvious shoo-in to make the 53. On Aug. 24, the San Francisco Chronicle did a piece on the “undersized, undrafted, undaunted” rookie and how he earned the respect from fellow teammates, including offensive lineman Trent Williams.

“He just continues to win his matchups, and he plays like his hair’s on fire,” Williams told the San Francisco Chronicle. “With his low center of gravity and his natural leverage, he’s strong as an ox and he’s quick as a cat.”

Williams also added: “He definitely has what they call that ‘dog’ in him. That’s stuff you can’t teach. I think if he continues to stay on that track he’s on, he’s going to be a good player in this league for a long time.”

Poe played fullback at Hutchinson Community College, but he was seen as “undersized even by Division II standards,” the Chronicle reported.

“I used to be 230, 240, and I’d anchor against 300-pound guys,” Poe said to the Chronicle. “So I’m used to it. I’ve added a little weight. But being strong and sitting down and staying tight — if I do that, it’s going to be a tough day for the other guys. If I sit down, it’s hard to move me because I’m low to the ground.”

Prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, Poe was profiled by Bleacher Report with his positive traits being the following:

“Shot out of a cannon as a puller, with the speed and range to connect at a high rate on smaller targets.”

“Very good short-area quickness.”

“Plays with good energy and competitive toughness to finish through the whistle.”

A few media outlets, including The Athletic, had predicted that Poe would make the final 53 due to his “uniquely stocky frame and superb athleticism” that can make a difference in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s run game.

Other players that made the practice squad according to NBCSports include:

Defensive lineman Alex Barrett, safety Tayler Hawkins, defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight, wide receiver Tay Martin, linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball, defensive lineman Akeem Spence and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.