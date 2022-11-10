Injured 49ers Defender Breaks Silence on Missing Entire 2022 Season

Just when the San Francisco 49ers were set to welcome back Jason Verrett following a long journey from his torn ACL, both the veteran cornerback and the Niners were hit with a new setback.

Verrett, who tore his ACL one season ago and was on a trek to make his long-awaited season debut against the Los Angeles Chargers, was ruled out for the season due to sustaining the same injury. The 49ers confirmed on Twitter on Thursday, November 10 that the 2015 Pro Bowler will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

“The team announced today that CB Jason Verrett tore his Achilles tendon in practice yesterday and is out for the season,” the 49ers posted online. “Prayers up for JV.”

Meanwhile, Verrett himself immediately broke his silence about his injury.

What Verrett Shared

Verrett took to his personal Instagram page to post his thoughts on being robbed of his comeback attempt (h/t David Lombardi from The Athletic).

“This life s*** be crazy sometimes, especially when it’s out of our control,” Verrett began. “But one thing fasho those who know me, I’m going to always stand in the paint and face this s*** head first. Chin up and chin out always!! Some people won’t always understand your assignment but at the same time wasn’t given your work. I am who I am who I’m not I’ll never be. What’s for me won’t miss me as long as I’m staying true to me. Feeva forever blessed!!”

With his latest ACL injury, Verrett has now been limited to just one start since 2021. He last started in 13 games in the 2020 season which saw him snatch two interceptions and deliver seven pass deflections. His latter stat was his most since his Pro Bowl campaign while with the San Diego Chargers.

The Scene Described by 49ers

Once Verrett went down, there were 49ers who described the surreal moment with Lombardi and other Bay Area reporters who were around the 49ers’ facility.

“There hasn’t been like a quietness over a football field that I’ve been around like that for a long time,” All-Pro tight end George Kittle told Lombardi of the Verrett injury.

Lombardi included how “Deebo Samuel says that the 49ers struggled to finish Wednesday’s practice after Jason Verrett went down — the injury took a massive emotional toll on the team.”

Matt Barrows from The Athletic added a description he received from the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

“DeMeco Ryans said Jason Verrett’s injury was a non-contact situation (which is usually the case with an Achilles tear),” Barrows tweeted. “Ryans said the fact that Verrett was poised to play in coming weeks seemed to lift teammates. ‘Now when you see him go down, it’s a somber mood for everyone.'”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke about watching his teammate of four seasons go down.

“Prayers up for him, I love that guy,” Garoppolo told reporters.

Verrett’s injury now becomes the fourth of the same variety.

Jason Verrett’s injuries: * 2016: Torn Left ACL

* 2018: Torn Left Achilles

* 2021: Torn Right ACL

The 49ers are now projected to roll with Deommodore Lenoir as the CB2 opposite of Charvarius Ward. Lenoir had been manning the nickelback spot before moving over to CB. Lombardi added this scenario that now involves the Niners.

“Jason Verrett’s move back to IR will mean a total of 4 free 53-man roster spots for the 49ers. Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair and Colton McKivitz have been expected to grab three of those spots this week, but there will now be one extra,” he posted.