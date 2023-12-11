49ers Finally Signing ‘Most Respected’ Veteran Amid Injury Concerns

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a potentially tough blow in Sunday’s 28-16 win over the Seahawks when cornerback Charvarius Ward injured his groin early in the outing and had to leave the game. He was questionable to return and, though he tested it on the sideline, he ultimately stayed out. That is, perhaps, especially good timing for this bit of 49ers news: After the win over Seattle, it was revealed that San Francisco will be adding veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to the practice squad.

That comes according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, who cited a source and wrote on Sunday that, after working out for the 49ers last month, “Jason Verrett took some time to consider whether he wished to continue his NFL career. Verrett recently informed 49ers general manager John Lynch of his decision to sign with the 49ers, the source said.”

It’s unclear how quickly Verrett can get up to speed and whether there could be plans to move him onto the 53-man roster in time for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. But it is a safe assumption that, given the 3-10 record that the Cardinals are sporting, the team will be cautious and keep Ward out next week. That could create a spot for Verrett sooner rather than later.

‘You Guys Know How I Feel About JV’

When last Jason Verrett was making 49ers news, coach Kyle Shanahan said the team was planning on signing him. That was the week before Thanksgiving, though, and what appeared to be an imminent signing instead went radio silent. As Maiocco reported, though, that was because Verrett was having second thoughts about continuing his career.

And who could blame him? He has been one of the more snakebitten players in the NFL in recent years, as the 49ers well know.

Verrett played for the 49ers from 2019-21, but was limited to just 15 games in three years because of a wave of misfortune with injuries. But his attitude, work ethic and outlook impressed teammates and coaches—Shanahan in particular.

“I think you guys know how I feel about J.V., so it’s amazing that he is even back and able to do that stuff. So, if we got a chance, we’d love to get him in here,” Shanahan said about Verrett last month.

A Jason Verrett Appearance Would Be Big 49ers News

That’s why it would be big 49ers news if Jason Verrett could get on the field again with Charvarius Ward injured. His injury rap sheet is heartbreaking. Verrett was a Pro Bowl player for the Chargers in his second season, in 2015, and then the injuries started. First it was his ACL, in 2016. Then it was another knee surgery in 2017. In 2018, it was a torn Achilles tendon suffered on the first day of training camp.

In 2019, he moved to the 49ers and suffered a severe ankle injury in the season opener. He played 13 games in 2020, but tore his ACL in the 2021 opener, and has not played since. He was set to make his debut in November of 2022, but again tore his Achilles tendon.

Verrett followed DeMeco Ryans, the former 49ers defensive coordinator, to Houston but could not earn a call-up to the 53-man roster this season and was let go. Now he will come to the 49ers in much the same situation. He will have the backing of the coach, though.

Kyle Shanahan shares his reaction to Jason Verrett’s injury: “I can’t say it enough, that dude is a very impressive person and whether it’s football or anything else, he’s going to very successful in life.” 🎥: @NBCS49ers | #49ers pic.twitter.com/2z45xsP9Rv — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) November 12, 2022

“(Jason Verrett) has been one of the most respected guys we’ve had in our building,” Shanahan said. “Just the way he carries himself, how talented he is and just look at his footwork and how he played with us, like guys always looked up to him in that way. I think he was a mentor to a lot of guys, but it was just the perseverance and how he carried himself that guys loved.”