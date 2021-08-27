Niners Starter Misses 2nd Straight Practice For Unknown Reason

The San Francisco 49ers spent today without a major piece of their defense, and it remains unclear why.

Cornerback Jason Verrett was spotted on the sideline for the second straight day on Thursday, August 26. He did not participate in team practice in any manner other than as a spectator, the same as Wednesday. As of yet, the organization has not explained why.

Jason Verrett missed practice again (two straight days) but was with the 49ers on the sideline watching team drills — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 26, 2021

Verrett Likely Sidelined by Injury, but Remains Unconfirmed

The most logical of circumstances behind Verrett’s absences is an injury of some sort, though that has not been confirmed by any 49ers officials.

CBS Sports speculated that injury was the cause in an article published on Thursday, pontificating further on what the cornerback’s presence outdoors at practice indicates about the as of yet unconfirmed issue, health-related or otherwise.

“It is encouraging that (Verrett) was on the sideline during team drills and not inside getting treatment,” according to the article authored by the RotoWire Staff.

Verrett starts at cornerback for the Niners on the right side of the defense. The six-year veteran has spent the previous two seasons in San Francisco after playing his first four years as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers (formerly the San Diego Chargers). Verrett was named to a Pro-Bowl during his second season in San Diego.

However, the talented corner has battled injuries in recent years. He played only one game for the Chargers in 2018, his last campaign with the team. Verrett also took the field only once for San Francisco during his first season in the Bay Area in 2019.

Circumstances changed in 2020, when the cornerback played in, and started, 13 contests for a Niners squad that was banged up across the depth chart on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Verrett made 60 tackles, defensed 7 passes and registered 2 interceptions over those 13 games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Niners Missing Several Top Players as End of Preseason Nears

Niners first-string running back, Raheem Mostert, headed to the sidelines after apparently tweaking his back during team drills on Wednesday. However, he returned to the practice field Thursday in one of the few spots of good injury luck for the Niners this preseason.

Cam Inman, of the Bay Area News Group, reported Mostert’s departure was due to what appeared to be a back issue. He also provided an injury update on Mostert Thursday, as well as several others who remain out with health problems, or who have recently returned.

Good to see #49ers Raheem Mostert practicing after exiting Wednesday with apparently minor back issue. Also participating: Bosa, Ford, Kinlaw, Hurd

Not practicing: Greenlaw, Verrett, Banks https://t.co/1Z93XX4zbC — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 26, 2021

In an effort to bolster the roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, the team signed a handful of potential contributors to one-year deals this offseason.

A couple of them saw complications just a few plays into their tenures with San Francisco when the Niners met the Chargers on Sunday, August 22 in the second of their three preseason games.

Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain early in the first quarter against the Chargers, which is likely to leave the defensive tackle sidelined for at least a month. The Niners added Hurst, who played his first three NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, on April 23.

Mychal Kendricks, who was signed just one week ago as a means of bolstering the Niners linebacking corps, hyperextended his big toe on special teams during his first action of the game. The linebacker, a nine-year veteran of the NFL and a former member of NFC West Division rival Seattle Seahawks, is also expected to miss a month or more.

He was sent to the injured reserve (IR) list earlier this week when the team announced its second round of preseason roster cuts.