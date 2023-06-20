49ers 2024 Free Agent Picked to Hold Onto Key Role in Contract Year

The San Francisco 49ers have, arguably, one of the more dangerous and deepest wide receiving units ahead of the 2023 season.

There’s a big emphasis on the deep part for veteran wide receiver Jauan Jennings, as he faces renewed competition ahead of his contract year.

Jennings — who was once on a $3.4 million deal but resigned for a lesser one-year, $940,000 deal that officially expires after the season — will be walking into a 49ers receiving room with the following: fast riser Brandon Aiyuk, a newly focused 2021 All-Pro Deebo Samuel, plus 2022 third rounder Danny Gray is in the building with the intent on getting more snaps this coming season. Which means he’s coming for Jennings’ slot wideout spot he’s held in his Niners career.

Rohan Chakravarthi of 49ers Webzone, though, believes the veteran entering his contract year will eventually hold off the SMU Mustang.

“Many have pointed at second-year wide receiver Danny Gray, a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, as a successor for Jennings following another offseason under his belt, but I anticipate Jennings retaining his role, given the unique ability he provides for the 49ers in the slot, as well as the offense San Francisco intends to run,” Chakravarthi wrote on Monday, June 19.

Jennings’ Value on the 49ers

Jennings is obviously not the biggest household name on the 49ers. His jersey isn’t considered a top seller and he’s also not even considered the No. 3 receiving option on the Niners — as the top three options are usually reserved for Aiyuk, Samuel, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and the fourth likely to be running back Christian McCaffrey — who has his own background prowess as a wideout.

Even Chakravarthi believes that Jennings won’t be a focal point when the 49ers go to the air.

“Given the number of weapons that San Francisco has, as well as a full offseason for Christian McCaffrey to get even more involved, I just don’t see an increased opportunity for Jennings in 2023,” Chakravarthi said. “Although he should thrive in the supplementary role he’s given.”

That role involves clearing running space for this zone read attack head coach Kyle Shanahan likes to hit defenses with. But his size has come in handy inside the opposing 20-yard line especially on high concentration grabs like this one:

First TD of the season for Jauan Jennings 😤 📺 : #NOvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qJN6GuShe7 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 27, 2022

But he’s also showed the same level of concentration with an oncoming defender closing in, as seen here during the wildcard round:

Brock Purdy with the DIME to Jauan Jennings pic.twitter.com/DMohRrMRQB — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 14, 2023

With his 6-foot-3 frame, Jennings has been a reliable option on tight window throws for the 49ers:

Check out this throw from Brock Purdy 🥵 3rd and 9, Brock puts it in a tight window — between the LB and DB — to Jauan Jennings for a gain of 15 yards… This extends the drive and 2 plays later Ray-Ray McCloud takes it 71-yards for the first score of the game. #49ers pic.twitter.com/aAwZBzH7Fy — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 25, 2022

Is There Still Concerns Over Jennings Being Diminished?

Still, this a 49ers WR room that could potentially limit the catches or touches on Jennings’ end. He also has one big area of concern.

“The wideout still has drop concerns,” Chakravarthi stated. He added: “his lack of high-end speed limits the number of downfield opportunities, leaving Jennings with the same situation he had entering 2022. Additionally, Deebo Samuel is looking for a bounce-back year, while Brandon Aiyuk is aiming for another 1,000-yard season ahead of a major contract extension.”

The latter wideout could be what puts Jennings in another major bind with potentially returning to the Niners. Aiyuk put together a career-best season and now, just may have given himself additional years after his rookie deal is officially up (Aiyuk’s fifth-year option was picked up by the 49ers during the offseason).

Chakravarthi, though, doesn’t believe that Jennings will lose his current role as the slot on the 49ers.

“Nonetheless, Jennings should be a key component of the 49ers’ formula in 2023, especially in the run game, ahead of his restricted free-agent year in 2024,” he said.

It’ll be a pivotal 2023 regardless for Jennings, as he’ll attempt to make himself appealing for whoever adds the towering blocking and possession target down the road, including the Niners if they opt to keep him as long as they can.