Analyst Predicts Javon Hargrave Will Turn 1 49ers Defender Into All-Pro

Javon Hargrave isn’t just coming in to improve the interior pass rush for a loaded San Francisco 49ers defense. One analyst predicts Hargrave’s arrival will increase the chances for one defender to finally earn his All-Pro nod.

The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle gives outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw his best shot of finally earning All-Pro status, wrote Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo on Thursday, June 15 in predicting who will earn their first All-Pro selection by season’s end.

“A strong case can be made that each member of the 49ers’ front-seven could wind up an All-Pro, but Greenlaw should benefit more than most from Javon Hargrave’s arrival,” Lombardo said. “Last season Greenlaw had 127 tackles and was just a brick wall against the run. Expect that to continue in 2023.”

‘Gravedigger’ Raised Level of Play of LB Teammates

Hargrave’s signing signaled that the 49ers weren’t complacent with their defensive production last season — even after producing the No. 1 ranked unit, the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa and tallying 44 sacks.

But again, Hargrave isn’t just labeled as someone who can provide needed inside pressure as quarterbacks drop back to pass. His presence has proven to be a linebacker’s best friend as well. The 2022 Eagles linebacker crew are prime examples of witnessing their guys elevate their production with “Gravedigger” digging up room for them.

Inside linebacker T.J. Edwards was one who became a beneficiary of having Hargrave in front of him. Edwards’ tackle production increased each season from 2020 to 2022 the moment the Eagles inserted Hargrave into their trenches. And that includes Edwards’ career-best 159 total tackles, 99 solo stops and 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage last season. With Hargrave, former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon would trust the Pro Bowl DT to create an opening for Edwards to help disrupt the play as seen below.

First 3rd down for the Vikings on O. Vikings go 3×1 and the Eagles roll to man free + 2 vision droppers (may have had a peel call if RB released fast). T.J. Edwards (57) screaming from the second level and Slay gets a PBU pic.twitter.com/u2y1ihFv9n — Syed Schemes (@SyedSchemes) September 20, 2022

Even in their first season together, Hargrave (then No. 93) began to create an opening for Edwards to shoot through then destroy:

The @Eagles strip sack turns into a scoop and score. Philadelphia leads 21-9. 📺: #DALvsPHI on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/JjMLyJTFLl pic.twitter.com/IJgQ28d5tj — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2020

Outside of Edwards, converted linebacker Kyzir White was another who reaped the benefits of “Gravedigger.” White delivered his second 100-tackle season in his first campaign as an Eagle. With Hargrave’s penetration, the hybrid linebacker/safety White was given more open field to work with in chasing down ball carriers.

It feels so good to have good LBs in Philly. Kyzir White is a dog. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/qumU0An6om — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) October 14, 2022

But none was impacted more from the “Gravedigger” than outside linebacker Hasson Reddick. With Hargrave often drawing double teams, Reddick took advantage in wrecking QBs to the tune of 16 sacks, a career-high for him. Gannon became convinced to call edge rush stunts with Reddick and Hargrave aligned together — with Hargrave opening the door of disruption for Reddick:

Josh Sweat swipes the hands away while Hasson Reddick wins inside off of a stunt. Leads to an incomplete pass on 3rd down! #passrush #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/l7kxL2kf9c — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) February 13, 2023

How Hargrave Will Raise Greenlaw’s Level of Play

Given Hargrave’s rare history of making linebackers better, signs now point to Greenlaw bettering his 2022 totals with Hargrave placed in front of him.

Last season, Greenlaw delivered personal bests of 127 total tackles, 82 solo stops and two forced fumbles. And Greenlaw accomplished all three with the 49ers not having a true interior defensive lineman for all 17 regular season games.

While Greenlaw hit Pro Bowl-like marks, he and the 49er ‘backers ended up seeing a rotation of Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens, T.Y. McGill and then natural defensive ends Jordan Willis, Charles Omenihu and Arik Armstead sliding inside…which still caused some instability inside for the defensive trenches.

Hargrave is capable of giving Greenlaw and company someone who can be a three-down DT for the 49ers and not need to rotate out. And as Lombardo writes, Hargrave is capable of being the man who gets Greenlaw emblazoned with the All-Pro label finally.