49ers’ Javon Hargrave Sends Message to Former Eagles Teammates

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargarve has something to save for his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates after the final whistle in Week 13.

“We can talk after the game,” Hargrave told reporters on Wednesday, November 29.

Hargrave hasn’t engaged in the trash-talking between the 49ers and Eagles this week — the two teams that met in last season’s NFC Championship Game. He played on the other side 11 months ago when the Eagles won 31-7 and went to the Super Bowl.

“Some of ’em have reached out, talking a bit of junk,” Hargrave said. “But I ain’t really been talking to ’em this week.”

Hargrave played for the Eagles from 202o to 2022 before he joined the 49ers as a free agent in March with a four-year, $84 million deal. He has produced this year with six sacks and 37 tackles.

Play

“I think I’ve been pretty good, but I know there’s another level I can go to,” Hargrave said. “So I just strive every week in practice to keep getting better.”

Hargrave also said he’s not joining in on his 49ers’ teammates talk about the game. Aside from the occasional trash-talk sound byte, the 49ers are billing it as just another game from the podium.

“I smile and laugh and I don’t say anything,” Hargrave said. “I don’t need to decide anything when it comes to last year.”

Familiarity With Eagles a Challenge, Javon Hargrave Says

Hargrave acknowledged that he watched Eagles film this week, but he said the familiarity offers a unique challenge.

“They know me like I know them,” Hargrave said about the Eagles. “We went at it for about three years. I know what to do against them and I guess they know what to do against me.”

“I’m sure they’re doing a lot more different stuff than when I was there, but I’ve got a good feel for it. It’s just a lot of talent,” Hargrave added. “You’ve got [four] Pro Bowlers on one offensive line. So they’re all great players and they’ve got a great coach right behind them.”

The Eagles have a high-flying offense again behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has 2,697 yards passing and 18 touchdown passes. Philadelphia averages 28.2 points and 364.3 yards per game.

Eagles ‘Don’t Really Practice’ the Tush Push

Amid the Eagles’ offensive prowess, the team’s signature quarterback sneak has made headlines. Known as the “Tush Push” or “Brotherly Shove,” Hurts benefits from the low position of the offensive line and the extra shove from the running backs for Hurts.

Teams have an impossible time stopping the rugby-style play. However, the Eagles don’t really practice it, Hargrave said.

“I think they just detail it for real,” Hargrave added.

Javon Hargrave Reveals Why He Left the Eagles

Hargrave explained his decision to leave the Eagles when he visited with former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” in September.

“When San Fran came talking to me, and they basically [were] in the same ballpark as everybody else [in free agency], I just felt like it was a no-brainer,” Hargrave told Sherman. “I’m getting paid to go to the number one defense.”