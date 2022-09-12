Bears Defender Rips 49ers’ Trey Lance: ‘He Ain’t do S***’

One prominent member of the Chicago Bears defense relished the opportunity to line up against Deebo Samuel for the second time in his career leading up to the Sunday, September 11 season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, following the stunning 19-10 road loss by the 49ers, Jaylon Johnson went after another 49er: Trey Lance.

Johnson Unveils Key to Slowing Down Lance & 49ers

The 23-year-old Johnson, now in his third NFL season, not only slowed down what was supposed to be a more efficient and explosive 49ers offense with Lance handling the QB reins, but prevented the new 49ers starting from tossing a single touchdown pass.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder ripped Lance after the game, even revealing one big key in countering the 2021 third overall pick.

“What you think he did? He ain’t do s***,” Johnson said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he’s going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback.”

Lance led the 49ers in rushing with 54, including gaining this first down while facing a 3rd-and-13:

However, this interception in the fourth quarter had many viewers and spectators who watched the game believe that the takeaway shifted the tide toward the Bears’ side:

Lance Faces & Addresses Criticism

Lance’s final yardage numbers against the Bears: A combined 218 yards throwing and running, but only 164 of those yards came through the air while enduring the monsoon-like conditions in the Windy City.

There were critics of Lance on NBC’s Sunday Night Football — with former NFL head coach Jason Garrett bringing up the idea of the 49ers pivoting back to Jimmy Garoppolo.

And, noted in this Heavy on 49ers story from Monday, September 12, one Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator and former head coach, who also had a brief stop in S.F., ripped Lance on while as a guest on the 33rd Team.

“I’ve never seen anything about this kid that was encouraging at all,” Martz said. The 71-year-old, who was the offensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2008, joined Johnson in criticizing Lance’s passing ability, saying he’s “not a great passer. Doesn’t have good skills, takes him a long time to set himself and throw the football. Misses easy throws and he’s not a particularly good runner. Other than that he’s a hell of a player.”

Lance was honest about his play with reporters following the game — saying “I made too many mistakes” and “I feel I’m better than that.”

As for Johnson, he was one of the least targeted Bears defensive backs in the game. He was tested twice and didn’t allow a single reception. According to Pro Football Focus, it marks the third time in Johnson’s career that he didn’t surrender a pass in a game.

Johnson believes that Lance is capable of starring in this league. But the Bears put him in a “prove it” situation and got the upper hand.

“Like I said, he’s still a young guy and I think he’ll end up being a good player for them. But it’s early. He has to go through it. I feel like we did exactly what I said we would. Make him prove himself as a quarterback,” Johnson said.