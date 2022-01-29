Ex-49ers Star Doubles Down After Backlash Over Mina Kimes, Jimmy Garoppolo

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia is not backing down after his controversial response to Mina Kimes.

The debate surrounding 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may have reached a peak this week, at least in terms of fervor. After another 49ers playoff win without Jimmy G throwing a touchdown, the takes and conversation was raging.

This led to ESPN analyst Mina Kimes claiming that Garoppolo is similar to a school student not contributing to a group project but still getting an A grade, which led to Garcia firing off in the comments of an Instagram post on January 26.

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 on Any NFL Playoff Game This Weekend “Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? NEVER! EVER! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL. The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living fuck out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AMEN? Peace”

Since, Garcia has faced backlash online as Heavy has previously covered, with many in the NFL and sports media world calling his comment sexist. On Friday, the former Niner offered his response.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Garcia Responds

The ex-NFL QB went on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru” show, and he didn’t hesitate to stand by his comments. To open, he adamantly stated that Kimes or anyone else shouldn’t expect an apology.

“First of all, I don’t owe anybody an apology for my belief and my experience at playing the quarterback position,” Garcia said.

Garcia was pressed by the hosts, who were surprised that the ex-San Francisco star didn’t feel the need to apologize. But despite incredulously asking him why, Garcia did not budge on his stance.

“I’m a very kind person, I’m a very giving person,” Garcia responded. “Do I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder because of how I had to prove myself consistently, constantly? Absolutely. When I hear somebody, whether it’s Mina or somebody else, talk about the game of football and give their insight and their professional opinion without having ever actually done it, there’s a flaw to that… It had nothing to do with disrespecting women. Nothing. And if people want to turn it that way, that’s sad.”

The divide between Garcia’s opinion and his hosts is clear, but listen to the segment itself below to get the full picture.

Things got HEATED today on @SteinyGuru957 as Jeff Garcia clarified his comments toward ESPN's Mina Kimes 👀 pic.twitter.com/JLyrABxDUm — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 28, 2022

Kimes Responds to Garcia

After Garcia’s initial comment on Instagram went viral and started prompting discussion, Kimes eventually responded via her Twitter account.

The ESPN analyst has since deleted her first tweet addressing Garcia, but a back-and-forth with Mike Golic Jr. remains, which refers to her not being the only person to criticize Garoppolo but the only person Garcia decided to call out.

Only I was bold enough to note that the QB who posted the 2nd lowest QBR in a playoff win in 15 years did not have a good game lol — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 27, 2022

Kimes also commented on how her name went trending on Twitter after Garcia’s comments. While some may imply or think that the publicity is something Kimes wanted, her recent tweet appears to say otherwise.