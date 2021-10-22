49ers Great Jerry Rice is Wondering What the Team Identity is

Many who follow the San Francisco 49ers during their 2-3 start are wondering what the identity of the team is or if that field identification has gotten lost in recent weeks.

Add the legend Jerry Rice as one of those watchful eyes who has become vocal about it.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Laura Britt on “49ers Talk” on the afternoon of Thursday, October 21, Rice himself is wondering: What is it that the 49er offense wants to do?

“You know, I don’t know what it is. I’ve been looking for it,” Rice told Britt near the 7:45 mark of the interview below. “Are we more of a running team? Are we more of a throwing team?”





Play



Jerry Rice against 49ers using QB by committee system with Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance | NBC Sports Jerry Rice was a part of the 49ers when they switched from Joe Montana to Steve Young. Now that the 49ers find themselves in a similar spot between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, he joined Laura Britt on 49ers Talk to discuss how he doesn't think the two QB's should split time. He also talked… 2021-10-21T16:51:02Z

The 49ers are 29th overall in total passing yards and 21st in total rushing yards.

Rice Explained How his Offense Went

Fans who watched Rice’s entire 49er career saw the litany of NFL records he broke. But fans are also aware that Rice operated in an offense that was considered ahead of its time during the 1980s and early 90s: The West Coast offense.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Rice, however, simplified how the offense really works…and how establishing one certain area can benefit the 2021 version of the S.F. offense.

“I’m always going to use this ‘Well, back in my day’ that was a long time ago,” Rice jokingly started with. “But, you know, Bill Walsh was one of those guys that felt like we had to establish the run. And once we established the run, then we threw the ball…and that opened up the passing game.”

Rice played with Roger Craig, who was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher from 1983 to 1990 with Walsh, Rice and the 49ers. But the key, Rice alludes to, is riding with one.

“You’ve got to pick one or the other,” Rice said. “Either you’re going to be a passing team that’s going to open up the running game or something like that. I just feel like they’re searching right now. They really don’t know exactly what they want to do or their identity.”

Rice is a fan of one S.F. WR

One bright spot Rice does recognize during this slow offensive start for the 49ers is at his spot: Wide receiver.

And that’s where the four-time Super Bowl champion identifies Deebo Samuel as that highlight.

“What I’ve seen from Deebo is that he’s having fun on the football field,” Rice said. “And he’s going to make those difficult catches over the middle and he’s going to look for contact.”

Does the legend believe Samuel is similar to the ‘Niners Pro Bowl tight end after the catch?

“He’s just like George Kittle. He tries to run over people,” Rice said. “But I think he shows too that he has that big play ability. And if you get him the ball, you know he’s going to put points on the board. So he’s having fun right now.”

Here’s the most recent example from the Seattle Seahawks game of 2021 that shows Samuel’s bulldozer side, as he takes on three ‘Hawk defenders but bullies his way into the end zone:

Deebo Samuel vs the Seahawks: ♦️ 8 catches

♦️ 156 yards

♦️ 2 TDs

pic.twitter.com/pwCx86xiCQ — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2021

But then, Rice circled back to the “I” word, saying “If that’s the identity, let’s go to Deebo Samuel a little bit more. Let’s get him going early during the football game.”

Rice has made this suggestion to the team he played for from 1985 to 2000: Find your focal point of the offense now.

“They need to figure this out real fast because the season is not going to wait for them and the games are going to get much harder,” Rice said. “It’s going to be up to those players to find their identity and make this work and start winning football games.”