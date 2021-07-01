Hall of Famer Jerry Rice Reveals 49ers’ New Throwback Jerseys [LOOK]

The San Francisco 49ers are getting a new, but old, look this season by adding a red 1994 throwback jersey to their wardrobe.

Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice joined some of the 49ers stars in unveiling the new look on Wednesday.

Had to join in the fun unveiling the ‘94 Red Throwbacks with my guys #49ers #94niners pic.twitter.com/CHyKykhzlg — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) July 1, 2021

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

The 49ers Are Celebrating Their 75th Season in Business

San Francisco hasn’t worn these jerseys since 1994 to celebrate the NFL’s 75th anniversary when they beat the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. And now, they’re bringing the look back to honor the 75th season for the franchise. Just as it did back then, the jersey will have a 75th Anniversary diamond patch on the upper left side.

To go with the three-striped sleeved uniforms, the Niners will also rock black and red pant stripes with throwback helmets.

Fans will get to see this look for the first time during the 49ers’ first home game in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown.

They will be worn again against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 on “Sunday Night Football,” the LA Rams in Week 10 on “Monday Night Football” and one last time during their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The team will also wear ’94 white throwback jerseys for two road games.

Fans Will Be Allowed At Levi’s Stadium

The 2020 NFL season was filled will fake noise and cardboard cutouts, but this year will look a lot more like its supposed to look.

In fact, things are going to start getting back to normal even before the season begins with fans allowed to attend training camp practices and preseason games.

“(It’s going to help) immensely,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said via 49ers Webzone.

Unlike other teams, the 49ers were under strict protocols in California and eventually were forced to set up shop in Arizona at the Cardinals facility.

One person who is more than excited to get the energy back is head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I don’t even know what’s going on before the game. I’m so locked in on the game,” Shanahan said. “But you feel people. You feel an energy. Even if I had earplugs in, you still feel a collective energy of 80,000 people. That’s something that if you would have asked me before, ‘What’s it going to be like not having fans?’ I would have been like, ‘That’s probably going to suck.’

“But now I really know it does. I actually had to go through that, and it is worse than I ever imagined. That first game, I’ll never get over it when I came out and saw cardboard sitting in the stands and our sky was orange. I did not know where I was. I’m like, ‘Is this real?’ Eventually you got used to it, but it wasn’t something I wanted to get used to. It was nice not having to use the silent cadence on the road, but that was the only benefit.”

READ NEXT: