Jerry Rice Gives Verdict on 49ers QB Controversy

Trey Lance’s career as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers got off to a rough start. That’s an understatement after 2021’s third-overall pick went 13 of 28 for 164 yards with no touchdowns and an interception during the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Those numbers would make for grim reading even under normal circumstances, but there’s nothing normal about the 49ers’ quarterback situation. Not with Jimmy Garoppolo still around to look over Lance’s shoulder.

Garoppolo’s presence means a QB controversy is never more than just one bad game from Lance away from becoming a reality. Lance has already had that bad game, but Jerry Rice isn’t worried and nor does he think now is the time to make a change.

Rice Pours Cold Water on Possible QB Controversy

The NFL’s all-time leading receiver believes it’s time to “dial that back just a little bit” for anyone already thinking the 49ers need to to turn to Garoppolo. Rice made his feelings clear when speaking during an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Morning Roast: “Hold up. Hold on, man. It’s the first game of the season. Got it. Come on. I understand competition. There’s nothing wrong with competition. And I think Trey, he has the maturity where he’s going to deal with this.”

The man who won four Super Bowls with the Niners also thinks Lance’s fate is still firmly in the quarterback’s own hands: “He knows that this is his team, and it’s up to him to lose the quarterback position. So I think he’s only going to get better … So I know this guy. He’s got the composure.”

Despite Rice’s confidence, the noise around Lance and Garoppolo isn’t going to go quiet any time soon. Not when Lance was handed the job ahead of Garoppolo, even though the latter had just had led his team to a second NFC Championship Game in three seasons.

Garoppolo was expected to be traded to clear the way for Lance, but instead the Niners brought Jimmy G back on a one-year deal. This whole strange back and forth only amplified the pressure on a second-year passer refining his craft.

Although Lance lacked refinement against the Bears, he still showed enough glimpses of his awesome potential on a rain-soaked Soldier Field to convince some he’ll make the grade as the starter.

Lance Put Positives On Tape in Week 1

Among those who still believe in Lance is NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, who highlighted this long completion to Ray-Ray McCloud:

.@49ers @957thegame be on tomorrow morning talking about this throw and others at 7:30 with Bonta & Shasky. The talent from @treylance09 is evident. He just needs to keep playing and working #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/EA6AnlvGD8 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022

Baldinger praised Lance for “good attention to detail,” as well as for placing the ball in a tight window between two defenders, linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Eddie Jackson. It was the type of decisive and accurate throw any even competent NFL starting QB is expected to make.

There were more examples of this accuracy and recognition from Lance. He also earned praise from Akash Anavarathan of SB Nation’s Niners Nation, who applauded Lance for seeing this Bears coverage rotation and immediately responding by connecting with his best matchup, in this case Jauan Jennings:

This is great recognition from Trey Lance. Chicago rotates to a single-high safety look post-snap. As soon as Lance sees the safety rotate down, he knows he'll have Jennings one-on-one on the slot fade vs. a corner. Lance lets it RIP as soon as Jennings gets level with the DB. pic.twitter.com/3PDiFs89iL — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) September 12, 2022

Plays like these are part of Lance’s development. The process is a tough one because for every one of these commendable throws, Lance will miss easy targets, like he did when aiming for tight end Tyler Kroft.

It’s a rough with the smooth way of travelling the 49ers have decided to live with this season. The question is how long will their willingness last if Lance’s inevitable struggles continue to lead to a team otherwise loaded with Super Bowl-level talent to lose games?

Rice thinks there’s at least a few more weeks before general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan will have to make that decision.