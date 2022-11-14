49ers Captain Sends Fiery Warning to Future QBs Facing his Defense

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers by now know that safety Jimmie Ward is the antithesis of quiet.

He’s one of the brash defenders on the Niners, but also a prominent locker room voice with the “C” for captain patch above his gameday number. And the veteran is a fierce defender of those who wear the 49ers uniform with him.

That includes outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who became the topic of player safety discussion during the fourth quarter and after the 49ers win because of this hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, which led to his ejection from the game:

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw got ejected for this hit pic.twitter.com/78aCzM7UPj — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 14, 2022

But in watching more closely, it’s Ward who helps launch Herbert into Greenlaw — leading to the helmet-to-helmet collision.

Greenlaw is now facing a possible fine. Ward, though, spoke out after the game about his intentions on that stop…while also sending out a fiery warning to future quarterbacks who dare to run the ball on the 49ers defense.

Ward Sends Out Future Warning

Ward was honest about the officiating call that led to Greenlaw’s dismissal. And was honest about his intentions on that play.

“Nowadays you can’t touch a quarterback, but, I was trying to kill him,” Ward said via KNBR’s Sam Hustis in the 49ers’ locker room. “I wish he would’ve stood up. There were two times I wish he wouldn’t have slid so I could let him feel me.”

Another words, Ward had no desire to play Herbert soft.

And moving forward, the hard-nosed 49ers captain sent out this warning to future quarterbacks who even think about tucking it and running down the field with him and the other 49er defenders in the crowd.

“Don’t run it,” Ward said. “I don’t like quarterbacks running the ball. Don’t run it. We play another running quarterback, Kyle Murray, I hope I can catch him. Don’t run it…I don’t have sympathy for another quarterback on the opposing team. Don’t run it.”

Jimmie Ward really hates QBs 😂 "I was trying to kill him… I don't got no sympathy for another QB on opposing team. Don't run it." pic.twitter.com/CVnJZrPhwU — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) November 14, 2022

Teammate Who Replaced Greenlaw Spoke After Hit

Azeez Al-Shaair got activated just in time for the Chargers game.

Turns out the outside ‘backer was needed in the 49ers defense, once Greenlaw got ejected.

The veteran reserve spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area postgame following the win over the Bolts and was asked his thoughts about seeing his teammate getting ejected.

“I think it’s tough,” Al-Shaair said regarding if the call was fair. “It’s 2022, [there’s] the emphasis of protecting the quarterback and football is so split decisions second especially as a defensive player that he [quarterbacks] are making these moves, we’re reacting to them. And obviously, Fred [Warner] is tackling him from behind and you’ve got a millisecond to make a decision.”

Al-Shaair continued with “The way we play, we play physical and we play fast but it’s never our intentions to hurt anybody. We just want to get him down. It sucks obviously for Dre, you hate to see that.”

Al-Shaair, though, ended his response on a humorous note involving Greenlaw’s finances.

“It’ll hurt his pockets a little bit, but you got enough money after signing that deal. He’s got money in the bank backed up. I was telling him ‘Listen, you going to be alright. Sit in the cold tub, watch the game and I’ll see you after the game. And after the game, he was in a lot better mood.”