Key 49ers Player Sounds Off on Jimmy G: ‘Took Us to a D*** Super Bowl’

The San Francisco 49ers hear the debate about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future and some are not buying the drama. 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey wants Garoppolo back as the team’s quarterback. McGlinchey emphasized on 95.7 The Game’s Damon, Ratto & Kolsky that Garoppolo “took us to a d— Super Bowl.”

“No, we do not listen to any of that,” McGlinchey explained, per 49ersWebZone.com. “I think that’s all nonsense. Jimmy is as good of a competitor, and as good of a quarterback, as you can find. It’s all smoke and things that people want to talk about in hard times. In Jimmy’s first full season healthy as a starter, he took us to the d— Super Bowl. I don’t understand why there’s constant battles for him, why there’s constant people calling for his job. I will never understand that. Jimmy’s a winner, and he’s a leader on our football team.”

Kyle Shanahan Expects Jimmy G to be the Niners Starting Quarterback

Despite the ongoing rumors, the 49ers are doing their best to show confidence in Garoppolo. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently backed Garoppolo adding that he expects him to be the starting quarterback in 2021.

“I expect Jimmy to be our starter next year,” Shanahan said, per 49ersWebZone.com. “I expect him to come and play with us this year. We have six games left. We are not out of the playoffs yet. I’ve been on a team that was three and six going into a bye week and ended up winning their division. I think we have guys on this team capable of finishing this the right way. We’ve got to do one game at a time and I hope Jimmy can come back and be a part of that, but to think that we’ve made any decisions on somebody going into the future, this isn’t the case. Jimmy has won a lot of games for us this year. It’s a lot harder to win games when he’s not here and I’m just hoping we can get him back.”

McGlinchey on Garoppolo: ‘Hopefully, He Will Not Go Anywhere for a Long Time’

The 49ers may be saying all the right things to support Garoppolo, but it would be surprising if the team did not at least use a high draft pick on a quarterback to promote competition heading into next season. McGlinchey added that the team is hoping Garoppolo is their quarterback “for a long time.”

“Nobody pays attention to that stuff because we know who we have in number 10 and hopefully, he will not go anywhere for a long time,” McGlinchey noted. “And I think that’s the same message that anybody on our team will say. You can talk to anybody in our organization, and they know the trust and faith that we have in number 10, and the kind of man, and the kind of player that he is.”

Despite the recent comments, Garoppolo’s future is going to continue to be debated heading into the offseason. It will be interesting to see who takes the first snaps under center for the Niners in 2021.

