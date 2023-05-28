Ex-49ers Starting QB Could Supplant Jimmy Garoppolo in Newest Development

The Las Vegas Raiders may need to turn to a different former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for the 2023 season.

Per NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk on Saturday, May 27, Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical — which now jeopardizes his playing status ahead of the ’23 campaign.

Garoppolo already had foot surgery following his $72 million signing with the Raiders. Garoppolo has been unable to participate in voluntary workouts while developing chemistry with his new Raider teammates. The Raiders, though, have chosen not to panic about Garoppolo not being inserted right away.

This latest development out of Sin City now puts the Raiders in a position where they may need to turn to a different past 49ers starter to handle the QB reins: Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer Spent 1 Season Backing up Garoppolo in the Bay Area

With Hoyer on board, his signing not only brought him and Garoppolo back together, but also reunited them with head coach Josh McDaniel — as the three worked together in New England.

Hoyer, though, went winless with the 49ers during the time he had to take over for Garoppolo due to injuries. Hoyer was 0-6 as the starter and threw the same number of touchdowns (four) with interceptions. He ended up with 1,245 passing yards and was sacked 16 times.

The 37-year-old quarterback has a wealth of NFL experience dating back to 2009. Raiders insider for The Athletic Tashan Reed, though, isn’t one who sounds confident in Hoyer taking over the Raiders — implying they would be in “rough shape.”

“Brian Hoyer isn’t a viable starter, Aidan O’Connell has the makeup of a developmental backup in Year 1 and the best free agent left is Carson Wentz,” Reed said.

The Raiders also have past Bay Area star Chase Garbers in the QB room as he starred for Cal. However, he’s considered a raw prospect and arrived to the Silver and Black undrafted in 2022.

‘Addendum G’ Comes Into Play for Jimmy G

Tracing back to PFT’s report, they mentioned a significant clause involving Garoppolo in his contract.

“It contains a critical final clause — Addendum G — that addresses the foot injury Garoppolo suffered during the 2022 season, and for which he had surgery after signing with the Raiders,” PFT wrote.

So what does “Addendum G” entail?

“Addendum G is a waiver and release. In the first paragraph, the waiver acknowledges that, without it, Garoppolo would not pass the team’s physical ‘because of a preexisting medal and middle cuneiform and a fracture of the base of the second metatarsal in the Player’s left foot and that the Club would not enter into an NFL Player Contract with Player.’ It’s the injury he suffered during the 2022 regular season, opening the door for Brock Purdy to play,” PFT shared.

In paragraph two of the clause, Garoppolo acknowledges the risk of further injury. And that includes “permanent disability” by continuing his career.

“Player also understands that such condition has decreased his ability to play professional football,” the clause reads.

The next two paragraphs, in order, addresses Garoppolo assuming all risks in continuing on in the NFL and waves all claims against the Raiders. The clause also preserves Garoppolo’s ability to seek a second opinion on the injury. However, Garoppolo’s finances — which includes the $11.25 million signing bonus he signed — won’t come his way until he passes a physical. That can give the Raiders leverage in cutting him, according to PFT.

“The elimination of the signing bonus and the presence of Addendum G explains the delay in getting the deal done. And it underscores the possibility that Garoppolo might never play for the Raiders — and he might never get paid a penny by them,” they concluded.