Jimmy Garoppolo Carted Off: Latest Updates on Ankle Injury vs. Dolphins

On the penultimate play of the San Francisco 49ers‘ first drive of their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Garoppolo was taken down awkwardly on a split sack by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips for -10 yards and was ultimately carted off of the field to the locker room. Though he has to undergo further testing and an evaluation from the team’s medical personnel, Garoppolo has been labeled as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

While Garoppolo was off to a solid start to begin the game, completing 2-4 passes for 56 yards, the Niners will now hand the keys to their offense to Brock Purdy, who entered only his fourth game of the season and immediately threw a three-yard touchdown to Kyle Juszczyk on his first drive under center. After becoming the first Mr. Irrelevant to record a completed pass as a pro, and the first to throw an interception since the award started being handed out, the Iowa State product has now closed out the trifecta with a touchdown to boot.