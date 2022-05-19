‘Realistic’ Deal Has Garoppolo Backing up Ex-1st Rounder: Analyst

Has it gotten to the point Jimmy Garoppolo may now be worth day three picks?

And what we mean by that — sixth round selections for the San Francisco 49ers for the team that’s willing to get Garoppolo?

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Joe Tansey is pointing in that direction, as he unveiled his list of “realistic trade packages” for Jimmy G on Wednesday, May 18. But one of his most telling options he listed for Garoppolo: Getting swapped for two late round picks in 2023…and Garoppolo becoming a backup to a former No. 1 overall pick who was once an NFC West rival.

Jimmy G to the Motor City

Tansey’s proposal here is San Francisco acquires two 2023 sixth-round picks by sending Garoppolo to the Detroit Lions.

While Jared Goff is QB1 plus has his hefty salary ($10,650,000 base salary for 2022 according to Spotrac), Tansey believes adding Garoppolo could give Goff an extra push, and in the process give the Lions more dependability behind the former first overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

“The former Los Angeles Rams signal-caller had a below-average first season in Detroit that was caused by average play in the pocket and a lack of playmakers around him,” Tansey wrote. “Goff only threw 19 touchdown passes in 14 games, but he was only picked off on eight occasions.

“Detroit added more weapons for Goff to work with in the form of D.J. Chark and Jameson Williams, so the pressure is on the former first-round pick to succeed this season,” Tansey continued. “The Lions do not have a backup plan in place if Goff fails to live up to expectations or gets injured.”

Who are the Backup Options Behind Goff?

Here are two more reasons why Tansey is a believer that the Motor City might be a final resort for Jimmy G.

Behind Goff are Tim Boyle and David Blough. The 27-year-old Boyle went 0-3 in limited duty last season and threw more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (three). The 26-year-old Blough is another QB who is winless in the NFL, although he lost all five of his starts in 2019 with the Lions and hasn’t started in a game since. Blough has four career touchdown passes with seven picks.

“Tim Boyle and David Blough have not been great in spot-start roles, and if the Lions have to go them at any point, they might as well add losses to their record,” Tansey bluntly wrote.

The Issue With Goff & Garoppolo Together

Of course, a proposed deal like this comes with the word “issue” getting mentioned.

“The only issue from Detroit’s perspective is Goff’s large contract that came with him from the Rams,” Tansey wrote. “The Lions may not be willing to add Garoppolo to the same roster in order to keep Goff’s confidence up.”

But what can work for Detroit, S.F. and both quarterbacks per Tansey?

“If the Lions were persuaded to take on Garoppolo as a one-year backup, they could make it work by sending a pair of sixth-round selections to San Francisco,” Tansey said. “The Lions are in possession of an extra sixth-round pick from a trade with the Denver Broncos, so a deal could be worked out for a pair of Day 3 picks.”

Garoppolo delivered one of his five 300-yard performances against the Lions in the season opener of the 2021 season. Now, the Lions have become the latest analyst pick for Garoppolo to potentially call home in the 2022 season.