Jimmy Garoppolo Open To Staying With The 49ers In 2023: Report

As the San Francisco 49ers universe woke up to prepare for the team’s Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, fans were greeted to a very interesting report from none other than Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Jimmy Garoppolo and the potential for the veteran signal-caller to not only generate massive interest on the open market but actually return to the Bay Area on a short-term deal for what would be his seventh season under Kyle Shanahan.

“With (Trey) Lance rehabbing and still learning to utilize his immense talents after being out nearly all season, there is a scenario that would lead to Jimmy G back in San Francisco for 2023,” Rapoport wrote. “While the two sides have yet to discuss options for next year, a short-term deal might make sense for everyone.”

Even if the 49ers are still high on Lance as their long-term option under center, if the 49ers keep winning and make it deep into the playoffs once more, keeping the “band together” for at least another year might just be worth whatever financial cost the market bares, especially if the feelings are mutual.

Rapoport Clarifies Miami’s Offseason Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo

Elsewhere in his report, Rapoport discussed the reported interest in Garoppolo from the Miami Dolphins over the offseason ahead of Mike McDaniel’s team’s Week 13 trip to San Francisco. Did Dolphins GM Chris Grier actually attempt to reunite McDaniel with Garoppolo before Tua Tagovailoa‘s MVP-caliber season?

“With friendly faces in town, including former S.F. assistant coach Mike McDaniel, Garoppolo made some news this week when he said the Dolphins were one of the teams that was a potential landing spot for him this past offseason,” Rapoport wrote. “But there was nothing there, and no offer was made.”

Was the offseason hype linking Garoppolo to Miami purely speculation from fans? Or did the addition of Teddy Bridgewater as an emergency QB2 ease the need to pursue Garoppolo in any real way? Either way, Garoppolo certainly thinks the feelings were mutual.

The San Francisco 49ers’ QB Gives His Side Of The Dolphins Story

While Rapoport suggested that “nothing there, and no offer was made” between the 49ers and Dolphins regarding Garoppolo, the quarterback in question disputed that claim, suggesting instead that the connection was very much a reality, as he detailed to reports as transcribed by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

“Yeah, I mean they were in the conversation,” Garoppolo said. “Not much came from it, but they were definitely one of the teams in the conversation. It seemed like a good spot. As an offense, (they had) tremendous skill players, everything … Mike (McDaniel), being a great coach. … It was discussed, but I’m glad the way things worked out.”

Which side is correct? Did the Dolphins have a conversation about landing Garoppolo either as a backup or a challenger for Tagovailoa‘s spot? Or was that all speculation? Only time will tell, but either way, Garoppolo may not need to worry about what could have been, as the 49ers may very well lock him up on a new deal just a few months after he was almost released from the team.