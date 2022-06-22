‘High-Level’ Interest Could Rule Out Jimmy Garoppolo: Report

Jimmy Garoppolo has had his name attached to an NFC West rival during the spring and early summer months of the 2022 NFL offseason.

Eleven days ago, ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick was among those who believed the Seattle Seahawks “should be all over” the San Francisco 49ers quarterback in the event he gets released by the team he’s played for since 2017, with the Ex-NFL player and scout saying “Look, the 49ers are not going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seattle Seahawks, in the division, but when they cut him — and it sounds like they will cut him eventually — I would be all over that. All over it if I’m the Seattle Seahawks.”

But now, following the latest update on the late afternoon of Wednesday, June 22 involving the Seahawks, the possibility of Jimmy G going from the 49ers to the Pacific Northwest has begun to look slimmer.

Latest Report Involving the 49ers’ Rival

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ revealed that the ‘Hawks are still interested in a former first overall pick whose name has also continuously been linked as a late trade possibility: Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m told the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source,” Anderson tweeted.

However, Anderson noted that this doesn’t officially mean that the ‘Hawks are completely all in on the 2018 first overall pick, who has been requesting a trade from the team that took him at No. 1.

“I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing,” Anderson added.

The Seahawks currently have Drew Lock and Geno Smith as their two top signal-caller options in the post Russell Wilson era. Before the March 16 free agency signing period, Seattle decided to trade the only quarterback to guide the franchise to its only Super Bowl win to the Denver Broncos. Many NFL analysts and fans are in the belief that Lock and Smith aren’t the long term answers for Seattle’s QB room — hence why Garoppolo’s name was mentioned as a strong possibility should the 49ers opt to cut him before training camp.

However, there’s this added fuel for Garoppolo potentially not suiting up for the 49ers’ northern rival: Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told ESPN on Saturday, June 18 that both Lock and Smith “have been very impressive” during their minicamp.

Garoppolo Linked With Mayfield Regarding Other QB Suitors

If Seattle isn’t in play moving forward, will this mean there’ll be no more possible league destinations left for the QB who has been the subject of trade rumblings since after the NFC title game loss to the Los Angeles Rams?

Turns out there’s still one left: The Carolina Panthers. And USA Today NFL analyst Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire wrote why the Panthers remain the “best fit” for the 30-year-old quarterback.

“When it comes to Garoppolo, schematically one organization makes the most sense: Carolina,” Schofield wrote, before explaining how Garoppolo’s accuracy in short-to-intermediate throws and through play action designs makes him ideal for the Panthers’ offense that’s now being ran by former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.

However, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Tuesday, June 14 that Mayfield and Carolina have had talks, including the topic of Mayfield’s salary.

As minicamps begin today for the Browns and Panthers, trade talks between the teams continue surrounding QB Baker Mayfield, per sources. The main issue remains Mayfield's salary and how much (or how little) teams pay. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 14, 2022

There’s another idea floating around involving Garoppolo and Mayfield via ESPN insider Jake Trotter: The Browns getting Jimmy G should they sever ties with the former Oklahoma Sooner — plus if the QB the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson ends up getting suspended by the NFL pending his current investigation into Watson being accused by women for inappropriate sexual misconduct during massage sessions (Watson is facing 24 active civil lawsuits).

Meanwhile, on the 49ers’ side, it’s looking like Garoppolo will continue to remain on the S.F. depth chart with the Seahawks showing “high-level interest” in another QB per Anderson.