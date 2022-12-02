Proposal has 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Replacing $121 Million Pro Bowl QB

Jimmy Garoppolo, no matter if it’s offseason or during the season, continues to be a trending name to play elsewhere.

At least this time there’s no chatter of a trade now that the deadline passed, or any thoughts of a swap in looking ahead to 2023. But through his restructured deal to stay on board with the San Francisco 49ers, he’s eligible to walk via free agency as being one of 18 unrestricted free agents for the 49ers’ upcoming cycle.

And don’t look now — but Garoppolo is beginning to play some of his best football of his career: With four consecutive games without throwing an interception and delivering a higher quarterback rating than last year per Pro Football Reference. And that right there could make the two-time Super Bowl winner while with the New England Patriots a potential get for teams that appear needing a change behind center.

One analyst has proposed a list of ideas on Friday, December 2 — including Jimmy G replacing a $121 Million Pro Bowl quarterback who, himself, has been the subject of needing a change of scenery.

Garoppolo Proposed to AFC West Team

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report has Garoppolo as a potential fit in Silver and Black colors and playing in the “Black Hole.”

Gagnon has the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible 2023 suitor for Garoppolo even though current starter Derek Carr signed a new contract during the 2022 offseason. However, the Raiders have been one of the league’s biggest disappointments at 4-7 overall.

“It hasn’t been a good year for veteran Derek Carr, and the Raiders aren’t in the mix despite plenty of talent,” Gagnon wrote. “They just gave Carr a new contract in the 2022 offseason, but the Raiders can save $29.3 million of his $34.9 million projected 2023 cap hit by moving on. And if they do that, it would make a lot of sense to chase Garoppolo. They should have the cash to do it, too.”

Garoppolo went from making $137.5 million with his 49ers contract to restructuring his deal to $7 million for one season only. He’s thrown 16 touchdown passes to just 4 interceptions while adding 2,381 yards through the air. With six games left, Garoppolo has a chance to surpass his 2021 touchdown total of 21.

Garoppolo Admits Upcoming Opponent Was ‘In the Mix’ to Nab Him

The Raiders are an idea for 2023 in terms of possible luring in Garoppolo. But turns out one future opponent were in talks about getting him to come on board.

And it’s the team Jimmy G and the 49ers are currently game-planning for this week: The Miami Dolphins.

“They were in the conversation,” Garoppolo told reporters on Thursday, December 1. “Not much came from it, but they were definitely one of the teams in the conversation. It seemed like a good spot. As an offense, that’s tremendous skill players, everything they got going over there. Mike {McDaniel] being a great coach, I had been with him in the past here and it was discussed, but I’m glad the way things worked out.”

A move would have re-linked Garoppolo with the former offensive coordinator of the 49ers plus place Garoppolo in a room with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle…as well as get him to feed the ball to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson on handoffs.

Now, Garoppolo will share the field with McDaniel for the first time since the former assistant under Kyle Shanahan took the head coaching reins for the Dolphins.