49ers Fans, Jimmy Garoppolo Go Crazy Over Trey Lance’s Incredible TD

San Francisco 49ers’ rookie gunslinger Trey Lance was, without a doubt, the star of the team’s first preseason game after he launched a rocket to wideout Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard touchdown.

Reactions poured across social media and roars soared inside Levi’s Stadium.

However, the best reaction came from veteran quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, who started Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Oh, it was awesome. It was awesome,” Garoppolo said after the game. “We kinda saw it coming, knowing the play and everything, watching Trent the whole time, and he broke the guy off. Trey put a beautiful pass out there. It was really cool.”

Check out Garoppolo’s excitement in the background:

Look at Jimmy G’s excitement on the sideline during Trey’s 80-yard touchdown pass 💯 [📸: Kyle Terada / USATSI] pic.twitter.com/r34rrMU61x — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 15, 2021

And catch the recap of this epic play right here:

NFL Fans React to Lance’s Arm

49ers tight end George Kittle wasn’t kidding when he repeatedly said that Lance had a “big arm.”

After Kittle and several other teammates hyped up Lance, fans finally got to see what the third-overall pick was about.

And so did Seahawks fans:

SEAHAWK FANS ARE SHAKING BAHAHAHA THIS DECADE IS OURS — JAY® (@LeGoatKittle) August 15, 2021

It looks like Garoppolo will have a battle with the rookie after all trying to steal the hearts of his fans back:

THATS MY QB — Robbie Deason (13-0) 18 TIME NATIONAL CHAMPS (@robbie_deason) August 15, 2021

Jimmy G is officially on the Trading Block. — Hollywuuud 🎞 (@hollywuuud) August 15, 2021

Remember: it’s just preseason, it’s just preseason, it’s just preseason.

Jimmy g gone — still leo szn (@kingmike35_) August 15, 2021

It looks like Tom Brady will have some competition as well:

GOAT CONFIRMED ITS OVER FOR THE LEAGUE — radical gamer (@yourmom21210) August 15, 2021

The Niners could run it back this year though if Lance keeps this up:

Why could the niners not do this in the super bowl — Very very honest LeFirstRoundExit fan(0-0)-(0-0) (@BigMickeyDicky) August 15, 2021

There Is Zero Tension Between the Two QBs

Just a month ago, rumors circulated that there was indeed a competition battle heading into training camp which created a bit of awkward tension between the rook and vet, but Garoppolo quickly put those rumors to bed.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about awkwardness,” Garoppolo told reporters at the start of camp. “No, it’s me and Trey, we’ve had a good relationship. We really have. It’s sort of one of those things. It is what it is. This business is weird, but you know, at the end of the day we’re in that locker room, we’re around each other so much that, you know, it’s just business.”

Meanwhile, Lance isn’t ignorant to the fact that Garoppolo took the Niners to a Super Bowl and that he could learn a thing or two from the experienced vet.

“Jimmy played in the Super Bowl two years ago,” Lance said. “So he does a lot, a lot of things at a really high level. So it’s been awesome for me. I don’t know if there’s anyone better out there that I could learn from right now.”

Their growing relationship really shined on Saturday night as Garoppolo cheered on Lance with the rest of the crowd.

