49ers Fans Break Twitter After Shocking QB Signing. ‘Happy Jimmy Garoppolo Day’

“The 49ers lowered Jimmy Garoppolo’s base salary to $6.5M fully guaranteed while giving him a chance to make nearly $10M more in incentives if he’s starting,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. “A solid solution.

The news came as a shock to those who were preparing to bid the former New England Patriots quarterback adieu since it was announced that Trey Lance would take over the starting position during the offseason — from the media, to fellow athletes, to 49ers fans.

Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the 49ers was the best thing FOR HIM AND THE TEAM. There are no starting spots or better paying back up spots at this point. Nice to have the guy who took you to a Super Bowl as your back up ready to step in if anything happens to Trey Lance. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 29, 2022

“Happy Jimmy Garappolo Day,” one person said.

In 10 years, there’ll make a 30 for 30 about Jimmy Garoppolo’s career in San Francisco. — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) August 29, 2022

I'm so shook that Jimmy Garoppolo is returning to the #49ers. I don't hate it. I like Jimmy. Just an extremely weird dynamic. What an incredibly bizarre situation. — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) August 29, 2022

The 49ers are a family, and Jimmy G is a part of that family… rather you like it or not. Glad he’s going to continue to be a mentor for Lance and a part of the team… even if he’s not throwing the ball 🔥🔥 this was the best decision #FTTB @JimmyG_10 https://t.co/qRxhUgbP3d — Jeremy 🎮 (@PopGamer1202) August 29, 2022

The jokes also started to pour in.

The 49ers & Jimmy Garoppolo agreeing on this deal pic.twitter.com/49wYqLnfrJ — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) August 29, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo and Trevor Siemian in Week 1: pic.twitter.com/Bh9QXGjA1f — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 29, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance at practice tomorrow pic.twitter.com/raKE5zPcFq — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) August 29, 2022

A Rocky Offseason

