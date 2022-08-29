49ers Fans Break Twitter After Shocking QB Signing. ‘Happy Jimmy Garoppolo Day’

Fans and media on social media went bonkers following the jaw-dropping news that the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finalized a deal keeping the 30-year-old in the Bay Area…as a backup.
“The 49ers lowered Jimmy Garoppolo’s base salary to $6.5M fully guaranteed while giving him a chance to make nearly $10M more in incentives if he’s starting,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. “A solid solution.
The news came as a shock to those who were preparing to bid the former New England Patriots quarterback adieu since it was announced that Trey Lance would take over the starting position during the offseason — from the media, to fellow athletes, to 49ers fans.
“Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the 49ers was the best thing for him and the team,” former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted. “There are no starting spots or better paying back up spots at this point. Nice to have the guy who took you to the Super Bowl as your back up ready to step in if anything happens to Trey Lance.”
“Happy Jimmy Garappolo Day,” one person said.
“In 10 years, there’ll make a 30 for 30 about Jimmy Garoppolo’s career in San Francisco,” someone tweeted.
“I’m so shook that Jimmy Garoppolo is returning to the 49ers,” another person said. “I don’t hate it. I like Jimmy. Just an extremely weird dynamic. What an incredibly bizarre situation.”
“The 49ers are family, and Jimmy G is a part of that family,” someone said. “(Whether) you like it or not. Glad he’s going to continue to be a mentor for Lance and a part of the team… even though he’s not throwing the ball.”
The jokes also started to pour in.
“The 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo agreeing on this deal,” Caesars Sportsbook posted along with a photo from “The Office.”
“Jimmy Garappolo and Trevor Siemian during Week 1,” BetMGM joked.
“Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance at practice tomorrow,” BetRivers Sportsbook said.
A Rocky Offseason
Garoppolo finished the 2021 season with 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, giving him a 68.3 percent completion rate. He suffered an injury during the NFC Divisional Round against the Dallas Cowboys which required shoulder surgery and rehab during the offseason. This had messed with San Francisco’s plans to trade the Eastern Illinois product.
Some of the 49ers media was surprised that Garoppolo agreed to the deal – at least part of it. But it was clear that remaining on the team where he has a strong history with played a factor.
“To me, most surprising part of this maneuver is that Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to it,” The Athletics’ David Lombardi tweeted. “I thought he wanted a release so that he could sit back and see options materialize, even if it took a while. But 49ers obviously have a strong personal draw for JG — many friends, memories there.”
“I’m told 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo discussed possibility of waiving no-trade clause later on if something develops league-wide that benefits both sides,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted. “But that’s not a primary focus. Garoppolo’s flexibility helped. His value for S.F. teammates, chance to win weighed heavily.”