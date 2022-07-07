Surprise Suitor for Jimmy Garoppolo Gives Team ‘More Proven Insurance’

Now that the dust is settling for Baker Mayfield moving on to the Carolina Panthers, the eyes of NFL fans, the San Francisco 49ers faithful and analysts are now fixated on what happens to Jimmy Garoppolo later this July.

And that can include some surprise suitors that weren’t originally thought of — yet the place has some form of tie-in to Jimmy G.

Already, Heavy on 49ers has dove into what numerous pundits are stating regarding Jimmy G’s future — from those believing that a release could be a viable option which would help the 49ers clear up $18 million in cap space. Or another option is S.F. somehow working a late trade package that helps the Browns find some insurance now that Mayfield is gone, plus in case Browns newcomer Deshaun Watson is suspended by the league following his ongoing legal investigation.

The Browns weren’t the only potential landing spot mentioned for Garoppolo. The Seattle Seahawks were listed but only in the event that Garoppolo does get released, as the 49ers don’t appear to want a make a trade deal with a division rival.

Now, on the morning of Thursday, July 7, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports wrote down five teams that make sense for Garoppolo. But one of them is both a surprise suitor and representing a region Garoppolo knows quite well.

Move Would Pair Jimmy G With Rookie QB From Last Year

The surprise suitor Benjamin placed, plus the one that Benjamin believes will give this team “more proven insurance” at the quarterback spot: The Chicago Bears.

And if Garoppolo does make his way to the Windy City, it puts him on his second straight roster with a 2021 first round quarterback there in Justin Fields.

“The Bears say they’re all in on 2021 first-rounder Justin Fields, but the new regime doesn’t seem particularly interested in giving him a supporting cast with which to grow in 2022. Their veteran No. 2, meanwhile, is ex-Saints backup Trevor Siemian, who’s struggled to stay healthy even off the bench, and is due just $1.6 million in 2022,” Benjamin wrote.

Does Benjamin believe the Bears may be willing to operate a trade deal? Or just wait on if the 49ers release Garoppolo?

“Adding Garoppolo, either via trade after a pay cut or following a release from San Francisco, would give Chicago more proven insurance,” Benjamin said.

Garoppolo Would Come ‘Home’

Should a move happen to where Garoppolo puts on the Bear uniform, it brings him back to a familiar place in his life: The state of Illinois.

The 30-year-old Garoppolo was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois located less than 40 miles north of Chicago. And he played his high school and college football near the Bears.

“Jimmy G, on the other hand, might at least enjoy the homecoming, returning to the area in which he was born, raised and played college ball,” Benjamin said.

Garoppolo became a two-star recruit and the state of Illinois’ 57th overall prospect by 247Sports. Only Illinois State, Montana State and his eventual college home Eastern Illinois represented his four-year scholarship offers. He would then shatter some school records at EIU once held by Tony Romo and won the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the best Football Championship Subdivision player.

Could the Bears be his Strongest Fit?

At this point, the 49ers and Garoppolo are running out of trade options. On Garoppolo’s end, any probability he has of being a starter in the 2022 season is also dwindling.

But Jimmy G is entering what’s labeled the “twilight” years of an NFL player, when they’ve reached their 30s. And with the Bears drafting their franchise QB a year ago, Garoppolo may have to take on another mentorship role like he did briefly with Trey Lance.

If a trade occurs, the Bears have the cap room to work with to take on Garoppolo’s salary. Per Over the Cap, Chicago has the best cap room among NFC teams. However, the Bears may prefer taking on a lesser pay cut should they intervene and lure in Garoppolo.

And finally for Garoppolo, a move to Chicago becomes a full circle moment for him.