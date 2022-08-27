Jimmy G. vs Lance Debate Fuels 49ers Fans on Twitter Before Start of the Season

The San Francisco 49ers preseason has come and gone, and as fans anxiously wait for the real games to begin, they abide their time by throwing random thoughts into the vast universe of Twitter.

And after Thursday’s, Aug. 25, lopsided 17-0 loss against the Houston Texans, a great deal of those social media discussions revolved around quarterback Trey Lance’s performance during the preseason finale

Lance himself wasn’t concerned about his outing of 7-for-11 passing with 49 yards during his 22 snaps on that winless night and took the loss in stride.

“Some ups and downs, for sure,” Lance said following the game. “It never feels good to lose, but I’m going to learn from it, turn the page.”

Enter all the fans and Bay Area media who believe that based on preseason and training camp, it should be quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leading the charge during the 2022 regular season.

And as of Aug. 27., Garoppolo is still with the 49ers.

Preseason words

During and following the loss, Twitter was heating up with fresh takes from armchair warriors regarding particular plays and bringing up Garoppolo’s current status with the team.