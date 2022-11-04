John Lynch Reveals Telling Admission About Emerging $7 Million Star

For all the buzz Christian McCaffrey has generated since his arrival to the San Francisco 49ers, there’s someone blocking for “Run CMC” and the other 49er skill guys who has put together a stout campaign.

And not only has he done it as someone needing to replace a Pro Bowl talent while in the second season of his four-year, $7 million deal, but as general manager John Lynch told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on Thursday, November 3, even the GM admitted this young fast riser wasn’t having a great start to his second season with the Niners.

‘There Were Some Concerns’

The Alameda, California native and past local star at El Cerrito High Aaron Banks has witnessed an ascension in the Bay Area.

The journey wasn’t easy for the second-year pro who has risen to become a steady presence on the 49ers’ offensive line. For starters, many thought that the massive lineman who was once 330-pounds at Norte Dame would have weight issues adjusting to the Niners. Then came the scrutiny of moving into a spot bequeathed by Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson.

And, by Lynch’s recount, Banks had a rough start.

“His training camp wasn’t tremendous. So there were some concerns,” Lynch told the longtime columnist and editor.

Kawakami asked: “You mean he struggled in his rookie camp, right? Not this one?”

Nope…there were early warning signs that the local product Banks was facing an uphill battle in 2022.

“This year, going into Year 2,” Lynch explained. “It wasn’t always great.”

‘He Got Better Each Day’

What Lynch later saw was a relentless Banks who kept showing up…and kept grinding.

“But to the kid’s credit, he got better each day,” Lynch said. “I give Chris Foerster, James Cregg, the whole O-line group of coaches…I give them a lot of credit. I give Aaron the most credit, because he kept his head down, he kept grinding. And he’s a gamer.”

Lynch arrived as a second rounder armed with a four-year, $7,073,601 deal as the entry level contract. Part of the reasons behind Banks’ rise: His practice habits as Lynch has seen.

“You have to practice well to play well in this league, but he does have a special quality, and I love it,” Lynch said. “Come game time, he’s a better player than he looks out here on the practice field. And that’s nothing against his work ethic. I just think he’s got this competitive nature and the better the player he’s going against, the better he plays as well.”

Lynch even admitted that for a man of his stature, Banks is quicker than advertised.

“We knew all along this was a bigger body than we’re accustomed to playing with, but he can move extremely well,” Lynch said. “He’s really holding his own in the run game, that’s where he’s a force.”

A prime example came during this play against the Los Angeles Rams in their October 30 romp at SoFi Stadium. Banks shows the rare big man quickness and not only executes the pull block, but it’s Super Bowl winning defender and perennial Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner he seals off for McCaffrey’s first down gain.

Textbook block by Aaron Banks on this pull allowing CMC to get 13 yards on the carry.🔥 pic.twitter.com/bIAfLN3CH4 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 31, 2022

“And in the pass pro, he hasn’t given up a sack all year. That’s pretty good,” Lynch added.

That also includes keeping the league’s best interior sack machine Aaron Donald in check — even one-on-one with “A.D” that ends up being a touchdown throw from Jimmy Garoppolo to McCaffrey.

Watch Aaron Banks’ footwork on this rep against Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/f3x2XXhqIr — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) November 2, 2022

Banks has pass blocked on 284 plays this season per Pro Football Focus…not allowing a single sack. And along with Donald, he’s tangled with former top 10 pick Derrick Brown and two-time Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett.

His rise has also done this: Shed the “bust” tag that was given to him.