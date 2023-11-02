49ers’ John Lynch Teases Injury Returns for Key Players: ‘On the Verge’

The San Francisco 49ers have reached their BYE week after a difficult stretch, but there is good news around the corner. San Francisco have had their fair share of injuries this offseason, but the week off should allow them a chance to get some of those guys back.

The 49ers have dropped three straight games after starting the season 5-0, and have a difficult road trip against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. However, the recent update from general manager John Lynch has been encouraging for players on the injured reserve like cornerback Samuel Womack and tight end Cameron Latu.

“I think we’re on the verge of we’ve got to make that decision,” Lynch said on Wednesday, per NBC Sports. “Kyle [Shanahan] and I will have some conversations and, obviously, with the council of our health and performance staff, but these guys are ready to have their windows open… But you also have to have roster spots available. But I do believe a couple, if not a few, are on the verge of having their windows open. At some point, we’ve got to see what they can provide us.”

Defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. and wide receiver Danny Gray are also on the injured reserve. None of these names are star players, but they are key cogs in the team that will be welcomed back.

Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams Also Looking to Return

While the 49ers have four players looking to return from IR, they are also hoping for WR Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams to get healthy. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expected Williams for the Week 8 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he did not check the boxes.

The BYE week allows Williams to solely focus on recovery from his ankle issue, but Samuel appears to be ready to go despite having extra rest. On an appearance on Up & Adams, Deebo confirmed his readiness after suffering a hairline fracture in his shoulder.

“I am ready to go,” Samuel said. He also said that the team isn’t panicking over the three-loss stretch.

“I don’t think [the locker room] has changed at all,” Samuel explained. “As we look at ourselves and the coaches come down on us hard, we got to be even harder on ourselves. Losing three straight, that’s just not our culture and not what we do.”

49ers GM Addresses Giants Trade Rumor

San Francisco made a big trade deadline addition by adding defensive end Chase Young. But before that happened, a rumor that the New York Giants were dealing DB Adoree Jackson to the 49ers hit social media.

It was completely unfounded, but Lynch was still asked about the rumor after the deadline. Speaking to KNBR, the 49ers GM made it clear that there was no truth to the social media chatter.

“That is not true at all,” Lynch said. “I talked with Joe Schoen at one point but nothing about that deal or really about any deal, just checking in, that type of deal. So that was, that was not real.”

San Francisco isn’t afraid to make moves, evident by the Young trade, but they clearly didn’t feel the need to add to their secondary.