49ers GM on Bringing Back Key Veteran: ‘I Don’t See That Happening’

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has officially ruled out two members of the 2022 Niners in Indianapolis: Jimmy Garoppolo and top offensive line free agent Mike McGlinchey.

The latter player Lynch addressed along with Garoppolo’s future when speaking with reporters at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine held at Lucas Oil Field on Tuesday, February 28. Lynch, via The Athletic’s David Lombardi, acknowledged that he doesn’t see a scenario where the starting right tackle and trusted run blocker McGlinchey returns to the 49ers.

“Mike, the totality of his game, in the right tackle world — there are a couple elite ones, the Lane Johnson’s of the world — he’s right behind them in my mind,” Lynch said to reporters. “So when you’ve got Trent (Williams), the way our team is comprised, that’s just a tough deal for us.

“That stinks, but could he miss his market? Sure. And then, would we be interested? Of course we would,” Lynch continued.

Again, as much as Lynch would love to see McGlinchey in a 49ers uniform for 2023: “But I don’t see that happening. I see him being a coveted player.”

McGlinchey, 28, is expected to have some marquee suitors for offenses needing a tackle upgrade this offseason.

McGlinchey Part of Deep RT Class

While left tackle is often the first option for teams needing to address the offensive line, CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin wrote on Monday, February 27 that he believes the right tackle market for the 2023 class is stronger than the blindside.

“The pickings are fairly slim on the blindside protector market, which shouldn’t be that surprising. Most teams that have quality left tackles do not let them hit the open market,” Dubin wrote.

As for the opposite side: “There is quite a bit more to choose from when looking for players to play on the right side of the line than there is on the left,” before Dubin mentioned McGlinchey as one of the top RT options through free agency.

McGlinchey’s name has already been linked to offensive line needy teams in the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans — which would reunite McGlinchey with Ex-49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Lynch Could be Trying Similar Tactic With Laken Tomlinson in Addressing OL

McGlinchey is set to become the 49ers’ top OL loss following Laken Tomlinson, who signed with the New York Jets after putting together a Pro Bowl season. Lynch, though, has this idea in mind.

“You have to have the patience and vision to allow some of these guys to walk,” Lynch said. “Get some comp picks as a result, play that game. It took Kyle [Shanahan] and I a little while to figure that one out. But you’ve got to understand you can’t just go full throttle, and you get some rewards if you have a little more discipline. It’s never easy, but it is necessary.”

When Tomlinson left, the 49ers didn’t go out and sign a big name free agent. They allowed Aaron Banks to get his chance and Banks responded with a strong 2022 season. Lynch is already confident there’s guys in line for the 49ers to address the side opposite of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

“Danny [Brunskill], he’s a stud,” Lynch said. “He really lifted Spencer Burford. The exact way Spencer broke in is how I originally broke in as a starter. I had a guy Barney Bussey down in Tampa, we would rotate by quarters. Eventually, after three games, I took it and ran with it.

“It wasn’t that Spencer didn’t take it and run with it. It was just working really well. And it also helps Dan preserve his body so he can play well late in the year. His versatility, we’ve seen it across the board.”