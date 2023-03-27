49ers GM John Lynch Reveals Leader in 2023 QB Competition

John Lynch is set to witness a highly competitive quarterback room once the San Francisco 49ers return to training camp in late July — with both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy expected to be fully healthy and Sam Darnold now in the fold.

Lynch, however, let it be known to reporters on Monday, March 27 during the league’s owner’s meeting who the clubhouse leader in the QB room is.

“I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that,” Lynch said to reporters in Arizona (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area). “I’ll let [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] make those kind of decisions, but I know, when we talk, I think Brock’s probably earned that right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap.”

Brock Purdy Still on Track to Throw in June

The first image of Purdy post-surgery was revealed on Saturday, March 26.

With Purdy’s surgery, he’s currently on track to begin throwing the football again in June. And it’ll be during that timeframe of when Lynch and the 49ers will gain a better understanding of Purdy’s road to being cleared to fully practice.

“But our hope is he’s ready to go in training camp,” Lynch said. “We’ll see how everything goes. We’re going to do what’s right for Brock because that’s right for our organization and be aggressive with what we do.”

Lynch adds: “Brock is going to work. He’s going to do everything they ask and more, and they were very pleased with the way the surgery went, so we’re excited about that.”

Purdy took over the reins for the 49ers toward the end of the season in December and went undefeated as a starter until the NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — also the game when he went down with his UCL ligament injury in his throwing elbow.

John Lynch Sounds Off on Trey Lance as Well

With Purdy the proverbial clubhouse leader, where does this leave the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft Lance? Who was also originally taken as the thought of becoming the franchise QB for S.F.? Lynch still remains high on Lance.

“We’re still very excited about Trey,” Lynch responded, “but I think the way Brock played, he probably has earned that right to be the guy. But it’s certainly a competition; we will always have that. And again, these are decisions Kyle makes. But I know in our discussions, this is the way we’re talking.”

Lynch also sounded off on if there’s been any thought of trading Lance because of the development of Purdy.

“We listen to anything but we like Trey on our team. We’re very excited about the way he’s progressing, about his opportunity. I think he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there,” Lynch said via ESPN NFL 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner.

Still, Lynch is a believer that Purdy is No. 1 in the clubhouse.

“We’ve always said we don’t care where you were drafted, if you were drafted, that’s always been our stance…We’re still very excited about Trey but I think the way Brock played, he probably has earned that right to be the guy,” Lynch said.