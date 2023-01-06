Injured 49ers Defender Growing Confident in Returning: Insider

The San Francisco 49ers have already welcomed back Javon Kinlaw after a lengthy knee rehab period to add some extra depth and muscle in the interior of the defense. But now, one more injured defender is growing confident in his return, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

The insider and columnist reported on Friday, January 6 that the 49ers‘ 2022 sixth round selection Kalia Davis is gaining confidence in his knee and in his conditioning — adding that his practice session from Thursday was “his best yet.” Davis has also been dealing with his own torn ACL setback.

“The 49ers have until Tuesday to activate rookie DT [defensive tackle] Kalia Davis from the NFI [non-football injury] list. Davis has been practicing the last three weeks. He told me that yesterday’s session was his best yet and that his confidence in his knee and his conditioning after a year away are both on the rise,” Barrows tweeted at 2:18 p.m. Eastern.

Davis Brought Rare Speed to Defensive Tackle Spot, as an Ex-Linebacker

Before moving inside as a one-gap disruptor at 6-foot-1, 302-pounds, Davis was once a high school linebacker at West Florida Tech in Pensacola, Florida who emerged as a three-star prospect by 247Sports composite rankings in the 2017 class.

Turned out, though, that his sideline-to-sideline speed needed for the linebacker spot never left him when he moved to the defensive line during his Central Florida days:

🚨SLEEPER ALERT🚨@UCF_Football Kalia Davis (@KaliaDavis20) wasn’t on Senior Bowl Watch List but he’s been one of most impressive DT in CFB on early tape. Fifth-year prospect opted out 2020 due to Covid but jumps off 🎥 with his disruptive traits. 💤📈#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/SIGdhGpTZl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 29, 2021

He turned into a menacing interior presence for UCF which led to him landing on the 49ers’ draft board.

Unfortunately, David hadn’t played much on the gridiron for two seasons — due to an ACL tear. He was lost for the season on October 11, 2021. His draft stock began to plummet over concerns for his knee. However, despite being listed as a fifth to seventh round talent by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein, Davis was still called a prospect who was capable of being a good backup with “potential to develop into a starter.”

Still, the 49ers locked him in as the 42nd pick of the sixth round. General manager John Lynch sent this stirring message to Davis on his draft call.

“We’re going to get you the right rehab and get you ready to play and then come dominate,” Lynch said over the phone.

How Davis Could Fit With Loaded Trench Unit

In his absence, the 49ers have gotten production from the versatile Arik Armstead while also getting help from Hassan Ridgeway. Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. has additionally had plays inside. And, Michael Dwumfour and T.Y. McGill have added extra layers of depth and quickness between the guards and centers — with the latter defender turning in one of his best outings of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Davis, however, would come at a critical time once he’s cleared to play with the playoffs set to start during the weekend of January 14. Steph Sanchez of Niners Nation on SB Nation called Davis “a dawg in the interior” while expressing excitement over Davis’ fit in the 49ers defense.

Kalia Davis is a dawg in the interior. Whether we get to see him this season or until next, I’m looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/CeWlxBsQPc — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) December 20, 2022

The Athletic’s David Lombardi released a video sharing his thoughts on Davis being cleared to practice on December 20, calling it “an exceptional circumstance” for the 49ers while also adding he looked “nice and quick” and “nice and explosive.” He helped throw in that the 49ers believe Davis can be “the next D.J. Jones” in referencing the stout one-gap DL from 2021.

Who is Kalia Davis and how can he help the 49ers?

And Davis’ number? Appropriately Jones’ old number.