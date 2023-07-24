Ex-49ers WR Has Strong Statement Involving Colin Kaepernick

Did Colin Kaepernick just receive a new ringing endorsement from someone who also has ties to the San Francisco 49ers?

The former 49ers quarterback, who has been away from the league since 2016 following taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, was seen throwing the football in a viral video released Monday, July 24. The video, released from the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, shows Kaepernick throwing the ball to current and former NFL players including one other past 49er: Legendary receiver Jerry Rice.

However, it’s one other past 49ers wideout with Super Bowl experience who spoke highly of Kaepernick in Kendrick Bourne. The now New England Patriots wide receiver believes that Kaepernick can still play in the league.

“Man he looks great, he looks good, the arm looks strong. He’s got a rocket of an arm… He’s got another good six years left,” Bourne said in the video.

Bourne spent four seasons with the Niners as one of the first draft picks for head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, as he came out of the 2017 class. That same class additionally also future franchise cornerstone in fifth rounder George Kittle. Bourne would go on to catch 137 passes for 1,769 yards and scored 11 touchdowns per Pro Football Reference. He’s now entering his third season with the Pats.

Pro Bowl WR & WR for Ex-49ers Assistant Among Others Commenting on Kaepernick

Bourne isn’t just the only wide receiver who spoke about what they saw out of Kaepernick.

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was another who ran routes for the QB who took the 49ers to Super Bowl 47 then the NFC title game the following season. Lamb shared what he saw out of “Kap.”

“The arm is still intact. Strong arm, deep ball is very nice, and he’s still Kap, he’s still got it to him,” Lamb says in the workout clip.

Lamb wasn’t alone in sharing what they saw out of the now 35-year-old. Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — who is now playing for former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and teaming with past 49ers Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson — was another gave out details of the current state of Kaepernick’s arm.

“Kap’s got a real rocket for an arm, man, so it’s different. Real good ball placement, it’s easy when you’ve got a quarterback that’s been through it, he makes it easy for us,” Waddle said.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Bay Area native Najee Harris and Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry were others featured in the workout video.

Kaepernick Won Over Another Young WR in June 2023

There was one more wideout who spent time with Kaepernick — and ended up becoming impressed by his interactions with him.

Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown not only played video games with the Ex-49er, but he told Gilbert Manzano of Sports Illustrated back on June 30 that he gave credit to Kaepernick for sticking to what he believed in.

“I give him a lot of credit because he never wavered,” St. Brown says. “He never changed. He stuck to what he believed in. That’s something, as a player who’s in this league now, it can be tough at times, because there’s so much outside noise, so many people above you that have more power than you, that have different things to say, that sometimes you might not want to do what you feel is right or what you believe in. So, as a player now, looking back at it, I really respect what he did, and I think it changed a lot of things.”