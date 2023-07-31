49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Gives Promising Update on Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy wasn’t seen throwing the football on Sunday, July 30 in front of the fans who watched the San Francisco 49ers practice.

But that’s not because Purdy reaggravated his injured elbow. The 49ers are taking precautions with the projected QB1 ahead of the 2023 season, as head coach Kyle Shanahan gave this promise update to the Bay Area media.

“I think he’s done great. He has come back. He’s had no arm troubles,” Shanahan said to reporters Sunday. “He’s been totally healthy. I think he’s getting all his timing back, his rhythm. I was really impressed with him in his two practices.”

Easing Purdy is Part of Plan

Having Purdy in street clothes is part of the training camp plan for the 49ers.

Purdy had successful offseason surgery on the elbow, which he sustained in the NFC title loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy ended up needing surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing arm.

But while cleared to play ahead of the 2023 season, the 49ers and Shanahan announced a pre-training camp plan of having the second-year passer be on a “pitch count.” Another words, limiting how much he throws the football to ensure the arm and elbow remains healthy for the regular season.

That also gives the 49ers the luxury of watching Trey Lance return to his form while also watching Sam Darnold adjust to the offense.

Shanahan Shares Strength on Purdy’s Side

It wasn’t the arm that guided the 49ers to the NFC title game with Purdy helping stretch out their season.

It was his brain cells, as Shanahan described it. Purdy showed a strength in studying and absorbing the 49ers offense from a mental standpoint.

“Yeah, Brock’s just so detailed and committed in everything he does, so he didn’t miss one day,” Shanahan said.

Purdy is doing the same with attacking his elbow rehab.

“Every rep that he takes to get better in his health, he is just deliberate in everything he does. How committed he was to doing that, to being here, to going down to Florida, to being in Arizona. If he was going to have a setback and something went wrong was the only way we felt he wasn’t going to be ahead of schedule by what he does,” Shanahan said.

Will Purdy’s Throwing Load, Though, Increase?

Purdy is expected to throw the football in front of 49er fans for their Monday, July 31 practice.

While there will be fans who like the fact Purdy is being limited, Shanahan and the 49ers mentioned that he is going to eventually get an increased workload. Shanahan detailed that plan moving forward.

“He’s supposed to take to him two days off, so that’s why it’s perfect for him,” Shanahan said (h/t KNBR).

Another words: He got the off day. Now he’ll throw two days in a row.

“For a certain amount of days [he goes two on, two off], and then he flips one. I think we do that like six days from now. It’s a thought-out plan. I don’t have to memorize it because it’s all on paper,” Shanahan said.