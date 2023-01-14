Kyle Shanahan Reveals What ‘Pissed Off’ the 49ers vs. Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks got on the bad side of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 14 in a moment that many will believe swung the momentum toward the home team’s way. A moment that head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted “pissed off” the 49ers.

The sequence: Deebo Samuel completing a third quarter catch with his team down 17-16, but the Seahawks’ Jonathan Abram visibly seen twisting Samuel’s ankle.

Five plays later, the 49ers scored to retake the lead…and the rout was on from there as the Niners rolled 41-23. Shanahan not only worried for Samuel on that play, but noticed how Abram’s actions got the 49ers to respond the rest of the afternoon.

“I was worried that he was hurt on it. I lost my mind a little bit on that,” Shanahan told reporters. “I thought it looked pretty bad at the tip of the play. So I think that pissed a lot of people off and I think it pissed our team off. I think you can kind of feel our team react to that after.”

Shanahan added, “I wish we were like that from the first play always. But sometimes when some stuff that motivates the guys, I think it’s cool to see us rally together. I know Deebo was bothered, so it was cool to see him come back and answer.”

Shanahan speaks on Johnathan Abram pulling Deebo's leg and how it "pissed [the] team off" pic.twitter.com/eb7DPcOOl6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

Samuel Reacts to Heated Moment

Samuel stayed down after the play then immediately pointed to the sideline judge with the hope for a penalty. Then, a brief brawl broke out on the field between both teams.

The 2021 All-Pro “wide back” got asked about that particular moment. He laughed at first, then answered the question including why he remained seated on the Levi’s grass.

“I stayed down a little because I almost lost my temper,” Samuel shared first to the media.

But he saw how it galvanized the 49ers from there, saying “You can see the definition of our team of IGYB — I’ve got your back.”

That Samuel catch was part of a 13-play opening second half drive that ate up 75 yards and drained 7:45 off the clock. And it would spark the rout from there.

The 49ers went on to score touchdowns in their next two offensive drives. And their quickest drive was two plays for 76 yards — because of this 74-yard scamper made by Samuel himself:

Samuel now has scored three postseason touchdowns in his career with his others coming last postseason against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Offense Ends Notable Streak

In going off for 25 points in the second half and hitting 41, the 49ers went on to snap this rare streak: Nine straight playoff games without reaching 40 points.

The 41 is the most by the 49ers in the playoffs since winning 45-31 over the Green Bay Packers on January 12, 2013 which took place at Candlestick Park. It’s also the fifth time in franchise history the 49ers surpassed the 40-point mark.

San Francisco went on to total 505 yards of offense on 64 plays and averaged 7.9 yards per play. But again, the attempt by Abram had Shanahan and Samuel thinking that became the turning point — and what the 49ers needed to play angrier to continue in the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, I feel like it turned our team up a notch,” Samuel said.