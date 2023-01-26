49ers DB Reveals the NSFW Message From Kyle Shanahan That Lit His Fire

How did the “hyena” become unleashed on opposing offenses in the playoffs? It goes back to a training camp conversation Deommodore Lenoir had with his San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan — a convo that involved Shanahan using an expletive to light a fire under the 2021 fifth rounder.

Speaking with five-time Pro Bowler and former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on his podcast on Wednesday, January 26, Lenoir revealed that there was a period when he was struggling with making plays in practices — which prompted Shanahan to step in and send a message that has only ignited the 49ers defender since.

“When I started this year, he was on me at the beginning of training camp. I had to step my game up. One thing I remember he said was ‘I want you to be an a******,” Lenoir told Sherman. “I want you to be a dog. And after that, the chain and leash was off.”

Lenoir Since NSFW Motivation

Since then, Lenoir would go on to start in 13 games during 2022 — more than the two starts he was given his rookie season.

He has not only established himself as the CB2 opposite of Charvarius Ward, especially with injuries at the other CB spot, but has become the 49ers’ top ballhawk with two interceptions this postseason. One of his picks came with some nostalgia by 49er fans: The Dallas Cowboys pick which saw Lenoir leap to the air…a tactic made famous by Dwight Clark during “The catch” against Dallas in 1981.

The legendary Dwight Clark and "The Catch" side by side with Deommodore Lenoir intercepting Dak Prescot in the Divisional round. Their bodies are in the same position and made me think of Dwight Clark when I seen it. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/Q0iXTqTbME — Kelly Joe (@kjcollins75) January 24, 2023

On the coverage end during the playoffs, Lenoir has allowed a 50% completion percentage on targeted throws his side while allowing a combined six catches in the two postseason wins. He delivered his best outing facing the 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, surrendering just two catches for 16 yards in the Super Wild Card Weekend romp.

And his relationship with Shanahan continues to be strong. Lenoir has additionally used “genius” as a word to describe the man who helped bring him to the league out of Oregon.

“One thing I can say is he’s a genius to start off,” Lenoir said of Shanahan. “The way he breaks down the run game and the way he has everything set up…I’ll be like ‘this is crazy’ just listening to the meetings. This is crazy how he puts all this together.”

Lenoir Credits ‘Big Brother’ Figure on 49ers for Development as Well

It’s not just Shanahan who’s had a hand in turning the intensity dial up for the “hyena.”

Lenoir credits the veteran leadership and presence of safety Jimmie Ward for helping him on the field as well.

“Jimmie was always like a big brother when I first got here,” Lenoir said. “He was always helping me and just telling me to believe in yourself. Like ‘You’ve got the talent. You just got to put your head there and you’ve got to believe in yourself.”

Now, Lenoir’s coverage and hyena instincts will be needed in a big way with a stacked Philadelphia Eagles wide receiving core on the horizon. Lenoir, though, is relishing the fact he can go toe-to-toe with DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and company on Sunday, January 29.

“I love this matchup,” Lenoir said. “I couldn’t ask for a better matchup. We played them before, so I kind of know what DeVonta Smith is like. I watched A.J. Brown when we played Tennessee last year. So I kind of know what both like to do. We’re going to be ready. We’re going to come out playing lights out.”