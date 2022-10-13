Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Late Season 49ers Hero Hasn’t Played Much

The San Francisco 49ers have become so loaded at cornerback, that even a former starter has gotten lost in the mix.

And this past first stringer is best known for helping save the 49ers’ playoff hopes toward the end of the 2021 season — which sparked an explanation from the head coach who helped draft him Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday, October 12.

Shanahan Explains Reasoning Behind Lack of Playing Time

Ambry Thomas has noticeably been out of the lineup for the league’s best defense.

In 2021, the past rookie third rounder out of Michigan managed to receive 483 total defensive snaps — including 317 plays in coverage according to Pro Football Focus. Injuries to Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett helped spark the 49ers throwing in the 6-foot, 190-pounder.

But since? He was only given eight defensive snaps…all in the Week 5 road romp of the Carolina Panthers.

Why the dropoff in playing time? Shanahan explained why to the reporters who flocked to West Virginia where the 49ers are holding practice this week before the Atlanta Falcons game.

“He got better as the year went, but just coming back to OTAs [organized team activities], coming back to training camp, other guys have passed him up and he’s still working hard to get back,” Shanahan explained regarding Thomas.

Does this mean his practice habits have changed and it’s limited his progress? Shanahan denies that.

“I think he’s made a lot more progress here in the last three weeks than he did in camp. And especially with the injuries, opportunities, most likely are going to come,” Shanahan said. But…”He’s got a little more competition this year than last year.”

Thomas One Season Ago

Again, Thomas became an emergency fill-in for a CB unit that even then was dealing with the injury bug — notably Verrett with a torn ACL and Moseley with a high ankle sprain.

Thomas had a rough start at first: Surrendering 92 then 95 receiving yards his side in games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Falcons, respectively, per Pro Football Reference Advanced Stats. He also allowed touchdowns his side in both games.

However, the yardage decreased after the two games. And, he became beloved among the 49ers Faithful for pulling this off against the rival Los Angeles Rams with a playoff berth on the line:

But now in 2022, Charvarius Ward has emerged as the top cornerback option with eight pass deflections (second in the NFL) and tying for the fewest receptions allowed among CBs at 14 through the first five games.

Any Chance Snaps Increase for Thomas?

Could Thomas manage to ascend to the starting lineup versus the Falcons on Sunday, October 16 with Moseley out for the year? This clip from NBC Sports Bay Area points to Verrett on his way back.

Jason Verrett getting in work with Mooney Ward pic.twitter.com/YYhcZGGe8j — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 12, 2022

However, The Athletic’s David Lombardi is believing the 49ers won’t rush him when answering a fan’s question due to the Falcons’ Mercedes Benz Dome having sprint turf — the same surface that led to Moseley’s ACL tear and the other myriad of injuries against the Panthers.

“For this reason, Jason Verrett might be probably more likely to make his return the following week against Kansas City on natural grass at Levi’s, which would still be within his three-week return-from-IR window,” Lombardi responded. “We’ll see what the 49ers do with Spot 53.”

It could mean some action for Thomas. But regardless, Shanahan likes the fact that this time, there’s more depth and talent at the CB spot.

“Last year that was our biggest worry,” Shanahan said. “We knew how thin we were there with the rookies. and then losing Verrett that first game was tough. That’s why we had to go sign vets right away. We’ve had the injuries this year, but we have some rookies who got experience last year and we also brought in a couple of guys and I like our draft picks too, so we got some more depth, which helps.”