Kyle Shanahan Fires Off Playful Warning to Ex-49ers Offensive Option

The focus this week for the San Francisco 49ers is on the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.

However, that didn’t stop one Bay Area reporter to fire off a Jeff Wilson question directed toward Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday, November 9…the same Wilson the 49ers not only traded on the November 1 trade deadline day, but will host in 31 days when the Miami Dolphins come to Levi’s Stadium on December 4.

Shanahan opted to fire off this warning, though considered a playful one.

“I told Jeff make sure that he don’t play against us,” Shanahan said cracking a smile.

Turns out Wilson had a response for Shanahan per their last conversation.

“He smiled. I don’t think he’ll stick with that,” Shanahan said. “He can miss one game though.”

How Did Wilson Fare in Miami Debut?

It didn’t take long for Wilson to get inserted into the lineup against the Chicago Bears in his ‘Phins debut.

Reunited with his former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as Miami head coach, plus re-sharing backfield duties with another past beloved member of the 49ers Raheem Mostert, Wilson was not on the sidelines much in the Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears.

Wilson ended his day tying for the team lead in carries with nine, but led all Dolphin rushers including Mostert with 51 rushing yards in the 35-32 shootout victory in the Windy City. He added 21 yards on the receiving end, plus didn’t take long to score his first touchdown in his new uniform:

Per Pro Football Focus, Wilson gained most of his ground yardage by going up the left tackle’s side for 36 yards on three carries. That area was also where Wilson earned his longest run of the day on a 28-yard scamper.

Was Shanahan Watching?

With the bye week on November 6, Shanahan got the chance to work his remote and catch up on his former running backs.

“I’ve seen Raheem throughout the year. I’ve watched those guys a lot. And then watching on Sunday on the Red Zone Network,” Shanahan said.

Despite making the tough decision to deal away the 49ers’ leading rusher through the first half of the season as a way to help make room for Christian McCaffrey, Shanahan liked what he saw from his former running back, though admits it tugs at him to see Wilson making plays outside of the Bay Area.

“I was happy for Jeff. I mean, I don’t like seeing him making plays in another uniform that’s not a Niner, so that’s kind of like you take it a little personal,” Shanahan said. “But then you think of Jeff and…Jeff always wanted to be here. But he also knew this opportunity was best for him and his family. And Jeff was going to be a free agent at the end of this year. He’s got a chance to go somewhere that really needs him — a chance where he can be used as a starter…him and Raheem. It’s something that, if he keeps doing what he did for us, him and his family will be in a much better situation at the end of this year. So it was really cool to watch Jeff do what he’s done for us.”