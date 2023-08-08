Niners’ Kyle Shanahan Finally Breaks Silence on Joey Bosa’s Costly Holdout

No doubt, when you’re running an NFL team, the more you can have your core players on hand for training camp, the better. For the 49ers, it’s not easy pulling together the defense without the group’s best player, Nick Bosa, who is holding out because he wants his contract redone.

Don’t expect that to get coach Kyle Shanahan down. He has not commented on Bosa’s situation much, but on Monday, he said it is not something he finds particularly concerning.

“No, not at all,” Shanahan told reporters, via team transcript, Monday when asked whether the situation was stressful for him. “Because I don’t know if Bosa has ever done a training camp and he has done pretty good.

“It’s a little different when you’re a defensive lineman. Everybody wants people here and you want to do that stuff, but it doesn’t affect the team as much from a defensive end standpoint. I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I’ve ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything. I know they’re going to get it right, both sides, and I’m excited for when I do see him.”

Shanahan Has Not Pressed Lynch on Bosa Issue

Shanahan also said he has not pressed general manager John Lynch on the issue, either. Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, led the NFL with 18.5 sacks last year.

Lynch said earlier in camp that he does not like Bosa’s holdout but he is not overreacting, either.

“I don’t like not having one of our best players here,” Lynch told reporters on July 31. “We’ve got a really good track record that I’m proud of as a group of having our players in. But I also understand it and understand that we’re going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out. I’m very confident in that and we’re just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience.”

Still, the 49ers do open their preseason slate in just six days, and once Bosa starts missing game time, there will be some concern about him being sharp in terms of football—he is expected to be in good physical shape, of course.

And it is doubtful that Bosa’s situation is going to work itself out quickly, because several other defensive linemen are also holding out—most notably Chiefs star Chris Jones. Bosa clearly intends to be the highest-paid defensive lineman in the NFL, which would mean beating out the $31.7 million being paid to Aaron Donald of the Rams.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said on Monday that Bosa will at least be aiming to best $28 million. Bosa’s brother, Joey Bosa, earns $27 million for the Chargers. Currently, Nick Bosa is slated to make $17.9 million this season.

“The top of the passing-rushing market is at $28 million, Joey Bosa is at $27 million,” Garafolo said. “So I am sure he wants to be the highest paid Bosa and maybe the highest paid pass rusher. Let’s see how this plays out.”

Bosa Fines Are Adding Up–Sort Of

Bosa is also being fined $50,000 per day under the new collective bargaining agreement, which added player penalties for holdouts. But, Garafolo pointed out, the 49ers can rescind those fines because Bosa is still on his rookie contract. That has slowed down the process of reaching a new agreement.

“We talk about the new collective bargaining agreement having these mandatory fines, but there is a little bit of fine print in there—if you’re on your rookie deal, which Nick Bosa still is, those fines can be reduced or forgiven still. So that lends toward less urgency than some of these other guys who are on veteran contracts who have been holding out,” he said.