49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Reacts to Strange Ending to Raiders-Patriots Game

The NFL world was left dazed, confused and for Las Vegas Raiders fans, laughing and cheering in jubilation at the result of the zany ending of the Silver and Black’s win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 18.

By now, fans know how that game concluded with Chandler Jones snatching the win (literally) with the bizarre lateral attempt by Jakobi Meyers. But the conclusion of that game also sparked a reaction from San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan Responds to if the 49ers Have Ran a Similar Play

The 49ers coach got asked on Tuesday, December 20 about that play when speaking with the media — particularly if he’s ever been in a situation where he’s drawn up plays like what the Pats tried to execute at Allegiant Stadium.

“Never, they were running a draw to end it. I’ve never practiced a play to end the half and then tell guys what they’re not supposed to do when you’re doing that, so I don’t know what happened,” Shanahan said (as transcribed by 49ers Webzone).

The sixth-year head coach was also sympathetic toward Meyers.

“It was unfortunate. I know the player who did it is an unbelievable player and one of the most reliable guys from what I see in the league, but it’s not something you cover,” Shanahan said.

But, do the 49ers attempt to run designed lateral plays like the one Meyers, Mac Jones and the Patriots tried to pull?

“We run plays where we lateral and we cover that when it’s a last second desperation play, but you don’t just say don’t do that,” Shanahan revealed. “I think it goes without saying that’s what it was so surprising about everybody watching that play.”

That play has been widely debated across the NFL landscape. Even legendary Patriots quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady reacted to watching his former team unravel in the fashion they did on his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

49ers’ Focus Shifts to Commanders

Shanahan only had to answer the lateral gone bad once.

But then he answered what to anticipate heading into the pivotal home contest against the Washington Commanders set for Saturday, December 24 with playoff implications in tow for both teams. Shanahan described the 7-6-1 Commanders as a playoff-caliber team.

“Anyone who plays defense as well as they do and commits to running the ball, usually is a recipe to be in the playoffs,” Shanahan said. “And they’re number one in the league in time of possession. They’re top four in yards. I think they’re third on third down, they’re top five in the least amount of explosives allowed. They they’re a top five defense and when you have that and you’re able to stop the run without always having to play the run, it makes them real tough to go against.”

Shanahan added: “They don’t give up big plays, they make everyone work for everything and then on the other side of the ball, they’re controlling that clock, so usually when they take care of the ball, they win.”

The head coach will look to even his overall record against Washington. He’s currently 1-2 overall versus the NFC East opponent. Washington took the last meeting in 2020 in Glendale, Arizona 23-15.