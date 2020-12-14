49ers Kyle Shanahan Takes Note of Mike McGlinchey’s Weight

As always, 49ers fans turned to Twitter to take their frustration out on San Francisco’s 23-17 to the Washington Football Team.

Who they targeted most within the published tweets today was an offensive tackle, Mike McGlinchey, who had his hands full with a Washington defense.

With all eyes on him, fans picked up that McGlinchey seemed to look smaller than usual out there, and most notably, he had a costly holding penalty late in the game on a 22-yard passing play that, if it didn’t happen, would have put the Niners at Washington’s 22-yard line with about two minutes to play.

While America gains weight during this pandemic Mike Mcglinchey finds a way to lose some. pic.twitter.com/VTK5eJ2iN2 — Big Golden Nuggets (@BigGoldnNuggets) December 14, 2020

Mike McGlinchey thought it was a good idea to slim down this past offseason. Has literally backfired for him this season. Been getting beat and tossed around easily this season. Hope he puts that weight back on — Jenu Soares (@JiggaJenu) December 14, 2020

The 49ers need to put a franchise tag on Longhorns Steakhouse and feed McGlinchey all summer….dude looks like a Bob Hope Feed a Child poster child… — Anthony Mitchell Jr (@Lionsindisguise) December 14, 2020

Kyle Shanahan Takes Note of Mike McGlinchey’s Weight

Following the loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan asked if he thought McGlinchey, who is currently listed at 6-8, 310 needed to work on his weight/strength. Shanahan was quick not to dismiss the idea.

“His weight does fluctuate,” Shanahan said via 49ers Webzone. “I think he was lighter this year. That stuff we’ll talk about at the end of the season and hopefully have an offseason to be able to figure out whatever’s best for him.”

Shanahan also pointed out the costly penalty and said, “I didn’t see exactly what happened on that. I’m looking down the field. But they’ve got a good D-line and we got into situations where they could tee off a little bit, which puts the challenge on our whole O-line. But obviously, we’ve got to do better and find a way to avoid that penalty.”

McGlinchey, who was drafted by the Niners in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, has another season left before the team has to decide on picking up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for 2022.

Shanahan Backs QB Nick Mullens Poor Performance

QB Nick Mullens also struggled today, completing just 50 percent of his pass attempts in the first half. He also had a fumble late in the second quarter which led to Washington rising star Chase Young to return the ball for a touchdown.

Still, Shanahan opted to stick with Mullens after the half. Mullens threw a pick-six in the third and Shanahan thought about putting in C.J. Beathard, but it didn’t happen.

“I wanted to give C.J. a chance to warm up and so he was warming up during the next drive,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports. “During the next drive, Nick made some big third downs and we went down there and scored. So after he took us on a scoring drive, I changed my mind.”

Keeping Mullens in the starting role might seem doubtful to many, Shanahan knows the players around him are at fault as well.

“It wasn’t all Nick, we didn’t play good around him either,” Shanahan said. “Nick missed a few open throws today where he could do better. I think the main thing was the turnovers. That’s what we have to eliminate and that’s what we haven’t done a good job at this year.”

Mullens ended Sunday completing 25 of his 45 attempts for 260 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a fumble.

